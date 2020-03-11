We tried Fendi's space buns trend and this is what happened
Kiran Meeda
Fendi are always giving us playful looks, and the hair style all over their runway? The out-of-space buns.
Although London Fashion Week has been and gone, we’re still as mesmerised as ever by the looks that came as a result. One theme the latest beauty looks as of late have had in common? Playful, punchy colour and hair looks that updated the classic styles we know and love. From gymnasts Becky and Ellie Downie wearing the brightest make-up of the season to sunshine yellow nails making its way onto every beauty obsessives Instagram feed to the two tone 90s hair trend worn by Dua Lipa. Fendi’s space buns are just one of the looks that we had to recreate.
Don’t let the thought of a the usual messy, perfectly disheveled bun fool you’re used to fool you – the perfect buns are a lot harder to craft than you’d expect.
The Stylist team tried out the look we all think is simple and here’s how they got on…
Shannon Peter, beauty director, says:
Considering I still get ID-ed at the ripe age of 27, I’m not sure I need any help to look more like a teenager, so Fendi’s space buns were an immediate no from me. Yes, they are a bit more exciting than your bogstandard top knot, but I think I’d be able to capture the dishevelled, nonchalant effect by twizzling together a single loose bun without giving the cashier any more reason to raise a sceptical eyebrow the next time I’m innocently trying to buy a bottle of pinot noir.
Lucy Partington, beauty editor, says:
This hairstyle is proof that the 90s revival is very much alive and kicking. In theory (and, actually, in reality) I hated everything about it, but then I saw the photos and it wasn’t as bad as I remembered. This is part Gwen Stefani, part can’t be arsed, and it helps that my hair is just about the right length to pull off the splayed out ends. I doubt I’ll be recreating this look any time soon, but just know that I’m not completely opposed to it.
Hanna Ibraheem, senior beauty writer, says:
Verdict:
The messy bun has been through some renovations over the past two decades, but it seems the 90s space buns are here to stay. Granted, this hairstyle is a little on the youthful side of things, but the messy yet perfectly placed ends give it a more contemporary touch. Ideal for those with medium-length hair, the casual yet chic bun takes on new meaning here.
The products we used to recreate the look…
Aveda / £22
Brilliant Shine on Spray
OUAI / £22
Texturising Hair Spray
Invisibobble / £6.35
Original Hair Tie
Living Proof / £25
Instant De-Frizzer