Fenty Beauty is launching bright cream blush and bronzers – just in time for spring
- Posted by
- Kiran Meeda
- Published
Adding to the already expansive Fenty Beauty range, the new cream blush and bronzers provide the pops of colour we need this time of the year.
With spring well and truly upon us, the time for swapping neutral tones in favour of bright, playful shades has come around slightly quicker than expected. So what better way to ease into the springtime shade spectrum than with the vibrancy of new Fenty Beauty products?
The groundbreaking beauty brand has already given us an impressive range of foundations, a game-changing flat-to-fat mascara and pigmented Killawatt highlighters that dazzle on any given day. Now, Fenty Beauty is launching its Cheeks Out collection, a range of vibrant cream blushers and golden bronzers.
The creamy, buildable blushers are reported to be available in 14 shades, including deep orange and magenta to pale pink and even a unique orange/yellow. The bold shades paired up with a sheer formula make these blushers the ideal option for days where you want maximum colour output without having to apply a lot of make-up.
Known for their consideration and research when it comes to undertones, Fenty’s seven-shade bronzer range includes shades from the deepest dark browns to milky chocolate and lighter taupes.
It looks like we have loads to look forward to on the blush front, but who can forget existing finds Glossier’s Cloud Paint, £15 or Bobbi Brown’s Pot Rouge, £22.50? Or newer additions such as Bare Minerals’ Bounce and Blur Blush, £23 as well as the Florence by Mills Cream Blush, £14?
There’s no word on when the new blush and bronzers will be available to buy, so watch this space for updates. However, Fenty Beauty has been documenting its upcoming launches on its Instagram page.
The brand shared footage of its US launch event – where Rihanna and Fenty Beauty’s global make-up artists Priscilla Ono and Hector Espinal were in attendance.