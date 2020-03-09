Fenty Beauty is launching bright cream blush and bronzers – just in time for spring

With spring well and truly upon us, the time for swapping neutral tones in favour of bright, playful shades has come around slightly quicker than expected. So what better way to ease into the springtime shade spectrum than with the vibrancy of new Fenty Beauty products?

The groundbreaking beauty brand has already given us an impressive range of foundations, a game-changing flat-to-fat mascara and pigmented Killawatt highlighters that dazzle on any given day. Now, Fenty Beauty is launching its Cheeks Out collection, a range of vibrant cream blushers and golden bronzers.