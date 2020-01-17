Fenty Beauty has just dropped an on-the-go make-up brush cleaner
- Posted by
- Kiran Meeda
- Published
Make-up routines are becoming more and more adapted for travel and commuting, and Rihanna’s latest beauty launch could save you even more time.
From the specially designed asymmetrical cheek-hugging brush to the flat-to-fat mascara wand, Fenty Beauty has been dropping unique and innovative-minded products since the launch of its initial 40-foundation shade range.
Rihanna and the team are back at it with a game-changing, lightweight dry brush-cleansing sponge.
Let’s be realistic here, who has the time for a brush detox session? Between the 12-step Korean skincare routines and crafting the cleanest cut crease, beauty can take some time, and after an even longer work week, the time just flies.
Travel and commuter-friendly beauty is becoming an ever-expansive area, what with travel skincare sets, eyeshadow palettes and travel brushes coming out more frequently. Fenty Beauty’s Dry Brush Cleaning Sponge is the newest product to join the list of practical, chic travel must-haves.
Fenty Beauty Dry Brush-Cleaning Sponge, £16
It’s a super-light tin with an accompanying black, tough-textured sponge inside. Let’s just say it looks like it can handle whatever stubborn make-up is left on a worn out brush head. Taking a trusty kabuki brush, I gently buffed the brush head onto the sponge for around five minutes ― albeit a little longer than I expected, but there was a noticeable difference after.
The sponge cleaner managed to eradicate the majority of the pigment on the brush and left the brush feeling a lot cleaner than before. Of course it’s not comparable to a full, scrubbing session with soap, water and a brush cleaner, but it definitely does the job and is a really compact tin, so won’t take up too much space in your bag. Leave those rummaging around days behind you.
Your chic and effective way of going from blush to bronzer, from eyeshadow to highlighter might have just been solved in one, pocket-size sponge.
Fenty Beauty’s Dry Brush-Cleansing Sponge is available to buy now at boots.com
Main image: Fenty Beauty