The sponge cleaner managed to eradicate the majority of the pigment on the brush and left the brush feeling a lot cleaner than before. Of course it’s not comparable to a full, scrubbing session with soap, water and a brush cleaner, but it definitely does the job and is a really compact tin, so won’t take up too much space in your bag. Leave those rummaging around days behind you.

Your chic and effective way of going from blush to bronzer, from eyeshadow to highlighter might have just been solved in one, pocket-size sponge.

Fenty Beauty’s Dry Brush-Cleansing Sponge is available to buy now at boots.com