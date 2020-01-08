Fenty Beauty is launching its first mascara and it promises big things
- Posted by
- Lucy Partington
- Published
Fenty Beauty is kicking off 2020 by launching its first mascara. Here’s everything we know about it so far.
Rihanna’s launch of Fenty Beauty back in 2017 turned the beauty world upside down. She well and truly set the standards and changed the way both consumers and brands thought about make-up.
Alongside launching 60 shades of foundation, the brand became Harvey Nichols’ biggest ever beauty launch. In the three years since Fenty came into our lives it’s also launched a range of key complexion products, fun limited edition collections and last year it hit the shelves in Boots making it more accessible for everybody.
Then there were the rumours of a skincare line, and while there hasn’t been any further updates on whether that’s happening or not, we have the launch of a new mascara to satisfy us for now.
Fenty Beauty Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl is the brand’s first foray into mascara and with claims of being super long wearing alongside a blacker-than-black formula and unique brush technology, it’s setting the bar high.
The so-called ‘flat-to-fat’ brush has two sides: the fat side holds maximum product to add definition and lift, while the flat side helps distribute product as well as defining and curling lashes. The formula itself claims to be super buildable meaning there’s more time to layer and separate before it dries. There’s the added benefit of a pointed tip, too, which helps to coat those small, hard-to-reach lashes.
As expected, Rihanna has tried the mascara and can vouch for the fact it’s smudge, sweat and tear-resistant. It sounds like it’s going to tick all our boxes and we can’t wait to get our hands on it – watch this space for our review. You’ll be the first to know our thoughts as soon as we’ve tried it.
Fenty Beauty Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara, £21, will be available on 16 January Harvey Nichols and Boots.com
Main image: Fenty Beauty