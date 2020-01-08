Fenty Beauty is launching its first mascara and it promises big things

The so-called ‘flat-to-fat’ brush has two sides: the fat side holds maximum product to add definition and lift, while the flat side helps distribute product as well as defining and curling lashes. The formula itself claims to be super buildable meaning there’s more time to layer and separate before it dries. There’s the added benefit of a pointed tip, too, which helps to coat those small, hard-to-reach lashes.

As expected, Rihanna has tried the mascara and can vouch for the fact it’s smudge, sweat and tear-resistant. It sounds like it’s going to tick all our boxes and we can’t wait to get our hands on it – watch this space for our review. You’ll be the first to know our thoughts as soon as we’ve tried it.

Fenty Beauty Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara, £21, will be available on 16 January Harvey Nichols and Boots.com