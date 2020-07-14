Fenty skincare is coming very soon – here's everything we know so far
- Lucy Partington
Rihanna has changed the face of make-up and now it seems she’s planning to take the skincare world by storm, too. Here’s everything we know about her highly anticipated new skincare line.
Everything Rihanna does seemingly turns to gold. The launch of Fenty Beauty back in 2017 made a ridiculous £72m in the first month.
It then went on to be the biggest ever beauty launch in Harvey Nichols – no mean feat, considering it was the department store to launch make-up brands like Mac and Armani into the UK.
Fenty has gone from strength to strength since then. Not only has it widened the conversation around inclusivity within the beauty industry, but Rihanna is constantly breaking boundaries with the products she’s launching.
Whether it’s one of the various limited edition collections or extending the foundation and concealer shade lines, she’s definitely keeping herself busy.
And as if make-up wasn’t enough, we all got very excited when we heard reports that Rihanna had grand plans to expand Fenty into the realms of skincare, with some eagle-eyed fans noticing a trademark for “Fenty Skin” was filed on the United States Patent and Trademark Office’s website on 25 March 2019.
Under it, “medicated and non-medicated skincare, soap, body care and personal care products (excluding colour cosmetics, perfume and other fragrance-only products), and related accessories such as kits, tools and applicators,” have been listed.
But finally, after more than a year since that first insight, we have more news! Today, @trendmood1, the beauty industry news account, announced a launch date and stockist.
Yes, you read that right. 31 July. That means, in just over two weeks, our faces won’t just be covered in Fenty make-up, they’ll be dripping in Fenty skincare too.
Right now there’s no precise indication of the products that’ll make up the skincare line, but watch this space: we’ll keep you updated as more news comes in.
Main image: Rex Features