Everything Rihanna does seemingly turns to gold. The launch of Fenty Beauty back in 2017 made a ridiculous £72m in the first month.

It then went on to be the biggest ever beauty launch in Harvey Nichols – no mean feat, considering it was the department store to launch make-up brands like Mac and Armani into the UK.

Fenty has gone from strength to strength since then. Not only has it widened the conversation around inclusivity within the beauty industry, but Rihanna is constantly breaking boundaries with the products she’s launching.

Whether it’s one of the various limited edition collections or extending the foundation and concealer shade lines, she’s definitely keeping herself busy.