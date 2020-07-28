It’s arguably one of the most anticipated beauty launches of 2020, but is Rihanna’s new skincare range, Fenty Skin, as good as it’s cracked up to be? Stylist’s beauty director Shannon Peter finds out.
Celebrity beauty ranges are largely hit or miss. But one collection that really hit the mark - and changed the industry for the better - was Fenty Beauty. Rihanna’s revolutionary make-up line not only proved that catering to every shade of the skin spectrum wasn’t just possible, but necessary, and it also set a new standard when it comes to pigment payoff and practical packaging. So when we heard the murmurings that a Fenty skincare offshoot was in the works last year, we were seriously intrigued.
And now, over a year after those first rumours, the fruits of Rihanna’s labour are finally here, as Fenty Skin goes on sale from today. But before you hand over your card details, you’ll want to know exactly what this range is about, right?
“Fenty Skin is my vision of the new culture of skincare,” Rihanna explains. “I wanted to create amazing products that really work, that are easy to use and everyone can apply.” Basically, she wanted to simplify the often confusing world of skincare. “I wanted it to feel approachable, easy and to take the pressure off choosing a routine, so I created one for everyone,” she adds.
That’s why the range comprises only three formulas, yet each of them perform two functions. The Total Cleans’r removes make-up and deeply cleanses, mitigating the need for a separate make-up remover. Fat Water does the job of both your toner and your serum, while Hydra Vizor is both a moisturiser and SPF, without scrimping on either.
There’s no choices tailored to specific skin types or concerns, but the Fenty Skin range does offer a sturdy base routine to which you could always add in your favourite active serum, treatment or mask, if you so wish.
In theory, the products sound great. But how do they stack up in reality? Well, I was lucky enough to get my hands on the complete range ahead of the launch. To make it a fair test, I’ve ditched the rest of my usual skincare routine and used the new products every morning and night for the last ten days. And I’ve got to say: I’m into the results.
Ready to find out if Fenty Skin is worth the hype? Read on for my in depth review.
Fenty Skin Total Cleans’r
Cleansers that create a big bubbly foam might be satisfying to use, but more often than not, they end up stripping the skin of its natural oils, which is what leaves skin feeling dry and tight. That’s everything Rihanna wanted to avoid with her cleanser.
Instead, this formula is pretty creamy, and when splashed with water, it turns into a low-level lather that lifts up dirt, make-up and SPF with ease. And once you’re done, your face isn’t gagging for moisturiser, either.
I’d say it’s perfect for anyone who has oily skin or just simply dislikes cleansing oils, but for me, I’ll be using it as the second step in my double cleansing routine.
And I have to mention the genius packaging. Rather than a screw-off lid that never fails to fling off and go missing, you simply twist the bottom of the tube and a hole appears through which the cleanser squeezes out.
Fenty Skin Fat Water
Texture wise, Fat Water is exactly as it sounds: like water, only thicker. It’s a toner/serum hybrid, so it’s heavier than watery toners but not quite as dense as your regular serum. It contains witch hazel, aloe and niacinamide to soothe and condition the skin, as well as vitamin C to brighten.
To apply, you can splosh onto a (reusable) cotton pad to swipe over the face, but it works just as well splashed into the hands and patted onto the skin. I apply it straight onto just-cleansed and still-damp skin to lock in that moisture. It’s definitely done a pretty good job at keeping my cheeks plump and hydrated, and my oily T-zone balanced. And Rihanna has said it’s her favourite product from the trio, too.
Again, there’s no removable lid. Instead, you twist the top of the bottle to reveal a tiny hole and just shake the liquid out onto your hand.
Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor
Hydra Vizor answers just about every single SPF bugbear going. Rather than feeling greasy, it’s built on a moisturiser base, so it feels light, fresh and hydrating. Rather than turning grey or purple on dark skin, it has a pink-tinted translucent texture that melts down to a pretty much indetectable finish. And it doesn’t pill or flake, no matter what make-up you apply on top. I never thought I’d say this about an SPF, but it’s genuinely a joy to use.
It’s also refillable: the inner cartridge clips into the outer holder, and refills cost £25.
