It’s arguably one of the most anticipated beauty launches of 2020, but is Rihanna’s new skincare range, Fenty Skin, as good as it’s cracked up to be? Stylist’s beauty director Shannon Peter finds out.

Celebrity beauty ranges are largely hit or miss. But one collection that really hit the mark - and changed the industry for the better - was Fenty Beauty. Rihanna’s revolutionary make-up line not only proved that catering to every shade of the skin spectrum wasn’t just possible, but necessary, and it also set a new standard when it comes to pigment payoff and practical packaging. So when we heard the murmurings that a Fenty skincare offshoot was in the works last year, we were seriously intrigued.

And now, over a year after those first rumours, the fruits of Rihanna’s labour are finally here, as Fenty Skin goes on sale from today. But before you hand over your card details, you’ll want to know exactly what this range is about, right? “Fenty Skin is my vision of the new culture of skincare,” Rihanna explains. “I wanted to create amazing products that really work, that are easy to use and everyone can apply.” Basically, she wanted to simplify the often confusing world of skincare. “I wanted it to feel approachable, easy and to take the pressure off choosing a routine, so I created one for everyone,” she adds.

That’s why the range comprises only three formulas, yet each of them perform two functions. The Total Cleans’r removes make-up and deeply cleanses, mitigating the need for a separate make-up remover. Fat Water does the job of both your toner and your serum, while Hydra Vizor is both a moisturiser and SPF, without scrimping on either.

There’s no choices tailored to specific skin types or concerns, but the Fenty Skin range does offer a sturdy base routine to which you could always add in your favourite active serum, treatment or mask, if you so wish. In theory, the products sound great. But how do they stack up in reality? Well, I was lucky enough to get my hands on the complete range ahead of the launch. To make it a fair test, I’ve ditched the rest of my usual skincare routine and used the new products every morning and night for the last ten days. And I’ve got to say: I’m into the results. Ready to find out if Fenty Skin is worth the hype? Read on for my in depth review.

