There’s something so incredibly special about scent. The way it evokes long-buried and more recent memories, taking us back in an instant to the place, time and people we shared them with. An olfactory souvenir of the people we were and are, choosing a fragrance is something of a magical experience, picking between the notes that resonate and the ones we, often inexplicably, hate.

But, what if choosing a new perfume was less about perusal and more about curation? For Ffern, an artisan British fragrance maker, scent is seasonal, and something they deliver four times a year to their curated edit of enthusiasts (known as ‘the ledger’) throughout the year. Aged and bottled in Somerset, only those on the ledger are able to order Ffern fragrances – however, once you’re in, you’re in for life.