Whether you wash your hair every day, every other day or if you’re one of the lucky ones who can stretch it to three days or more, it’s something we all have to do.

Sure, the joy of dry shampoo means that it’s easier than ever to disguise greasy or oily hair, but have you ever thought about whether you’re using the right products for your individual hair type and texture, or what ingredients you should consider if your hair is dyed?

We’ve spoken to the experts in order to answer the most common questions surrounding hair washing and the best products to use.