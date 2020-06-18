How does fluoride work to protect teeth?

“It helps prevent tooth decay by slowing the breakdown of enamel and increasing the rate of the remineralization process,” says Dr Reena Wadia, dental expert, gum specialist and founder of RW Perio. “The new enamel crystals that form are harder, larger and more resistant to acid. Tooth enamel is hard yet porous, and plaque on the surface of teeth can produce acids that seep into the pores of the enamel and break down its internal structure. This process, called demineralisation, can create a weak spot in the tooth that may become a cavity if left untreated.”

Is it important to use a toothpaste with fluoride in it?

In short, yes. “I would not recommend toothpaste without fluoride. At the moment there is not an equivalent or alternative to fluoride,” says Dr Wadia. However, some people believe fluoride is bad for your health but studies haven’t found any evidence that fluoride added to water causes harmful side effects.

So, while those chic tubes might look just as good on your bathroom shelf as they do mine, it’s always best to have a ‘sensible’ option that you use more often than not. That’s not to say you can’t use toothpaste without fluoride, but just make sure you use something that does contain it as well.