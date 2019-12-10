Why you should be taking extra care of your feet this winter

Who else is guilty of being a fair-weather friend when it comes to your feet? I know I’m not the only one. As soon as spring arrives, my Tevas emerge and I’ll panic-book a pedicure or haphazardly do it myself throughout the summer, only to heave a sigh of relief when autumn approaches and I can bundle up in 40 deniers and Docs and forget about them again for half a year.

Yes, feet are often the last thing we pay attention to, let alone on a regular basis. But the key to them being happy and healthy lies in year-round maintenance, rather than trying to tackle all that dead skin in one super-strength session each May. While we’re pretty consistent with our manicures, there’s a significant fluctuation when it comes to pedicures: beauty booking app Treatwell reports a peak in appointments in April each year, which then drops off in September.