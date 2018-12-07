How embracing her afro led Freddie Harrel to shake up the hair industry

The natural hair movement is going from strength to strength and big change is a foot as black women reclaim and redefine the black beauty industry. Progressive, insightful and undeniably cool, Parisian born Freddie Harrel had a chat with Stylist writer and curly girl Moya Lothian-Mclean about why hair is so meaningful to black women and why her hair extension brand Big Hair No Care was so needed.

Moya: Why for you is hair so intrinsically linked to wellbeing for black women?

Freddie: We’re forced from a very early age to start this close relationship with our hair; it’s different and much drier so it requires more attention. We use protective styles a lot because it’s more fragile which means there’s more creativity with hairstyles including braiding, weaves, wigs, clip-ins and crotchet.

It’s a form of self-expression from a young age: an extension of the way we express ourselves and fit into a society where the beauty standards are not geared towards the way we look.