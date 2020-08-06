Shorter than your average bob, the French iteration is one that hairdressers are seeing an increase demand for. “Since my salon reopened, I’ve already had a few clients asking for the French bob or a slight interpretation of it,” says Adam Reed, UK editorial ambassador for L’Oréal Professionnel.

“They were looking to do a big cut following lockdown and we went with this look, and they loved it. I did one client that we took bright pink with this style and it worked so well.”

So where did this stylish look come from? “The inspiration for the French bob comes from the 20s and 30s era,” explains Reed. “It reminds me of Louise Brooks – it has that sultry jazz singer feel. It’s sassy and elegant.”