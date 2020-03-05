The 90s French manicure has made a huge comeback, but with a modern twist

Nail art has exploded this year.

The tips of our fingers are now reserved for paint jobs akin to museum-worthy masterpieces. In fact, nails are now as much about making a statement as our make-up and hair.

Last year, we saw extreme styles (who could forget the incredible Disney Villian-inspired designs that took 500 hours to make for The Blonds SS19 fashion show) and, subtler options, like rainbow pastel nails - but now, the most recent nail trend has a retro twist.

Alongside baby blue eyeshadow and brown lipstick, the humble French manicure is one of the latest 90s trends to make a firm comeback. The nail look involves painting the tips of your nails in Tippex-white and swiping either a sheer pink or see-through polish over your entire nail.