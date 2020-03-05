The 90s French manicure has made a huge comeback, but with a modern twist
- Hanna Ibraheem
The humble French manicure is set to be everywhere in 2020. Here’s how to put a modern spin on the retro trend.
Nail art has exploded this year.
The tips of our fingers are now reserved for paint jobs akin to museum-worthy masterpieces. In fact, nails are now as much about making a statement as our make-up and hair.
Last year, we saw extreme styles (who could forget the incredible Disney Villian-inspired designs that took 500 hours to make for The Blonds SS19 fashion show) and, subtler options, like rainbow pastel nails - but now, the most recent nail trend has a retro twist.
Alongside baby blue eyeshadow and brown lipstick, the humble French manicure is one of the latest 90s trends to make a firm comeback. The nail look involves painting the tips of your nails in Tippex-white and swiping either a sheer pink or see-through polish over your entire nail.
The classic manicure was spotted all over the red carpet at various awards shows this year, with celebrities such as Penelope Cruz and Margot Robbie sporting the trend at The Oscars 2020. Even Beyonce wore a classic French manicure to the Golden Globes 2020. So naturally, we have to try it too.
While white tips with a sheer pink base is a timeless choice, nail experts across the globe are creating their own interpretations of the French manicure trend.
Here, we round-up some of our favourites for your next salon visit.
Extreme point
Ombre rainbow
Gold chain
Pastel tones
Shimmer and sparkles
Bright neon
Double French
Clashing shades
Slanted shape
Dripping tips
Metallic and glitter
