Celebrity hair inspiration: the best fringes and bangs, including Selena Gomez, Doja Cat and Sophie Turner

Kayleigh Dray
From blunt fringes to side-swept bangs, these 63 fringe hairstyles are guaranteed to inspire your next hair transformation.

Should I get a fringe? Or, if you’re reading this from American shores, should I get bangs?

It’s a question that many people ask themselves at least once in their lifetime – and, like any hair transformation, it requires some consideration. After all, depending on the style you go for, fringes and bangs can be a major commitment, given that they require regular trims and styling. It’s important to consider, then, whether you mind hair on your face and in your eyes, whether you’re able to handle regular trims, and whether you will be willing to spend some time styling those eyebrow-skimming layers each morning? Because, speaking as someone who has dabbled in fringe hairstyles, one night of tossing and turning can cause you to wake up with an unplanned three-pronged pompadour the next day (thankfully, spritzing with dry shampoo or wetting your hair down and blow-drying tends to do the trick).

Should you opt for a fringe or bangs?

While there are many reasons not to get a fringe cut in, there are also plenty of reasons to take the plunge, too. The most important one being, of course, that it’s a dramatic change that… well, that isn’t actually all that dramatic. Because face it, the rest of your hair and style can remain untouched if you ask your hairdresser for a blunt fringe, a soft side-swept number or even something as bold as ‘baby bangs’ (think Audrey Hepburn’s short, wispy, impulse fringe in Roman Holiday).

Essentially, the ever-versatile fringe hairstyle is an incredibly chic and accessible look, which really can be tailored to suit any face shape or style. Don’t believe us? Get ready for some serious bangs inspiration…

Celebrities with bangs and fringe hairstyles

  • Sophie Turner

    Sophie-turner-fringe
    Photo by James Devaney/GC Images

    If we could wrap up the ideal autumn hair style in one photo: Sophie Turner’s new ‘do would be it. The layered curtain fringe together with her waist length, auburn hair ticks all our autumnal boxes. (We’re also obsessed with her camel trench coat). Love. 

  • Selena Gomez

    Debuted on TikTok, Selena Gomez’ new haircut sports sleek, poker straight lengths with a piecey, eye-brushing fringe. Mouthing along to the audio, Gomez says, “I’m not willing to admit that I was wrong – so, I’m going to pretend that I love it and that this was the plan.”

  • Doja Cat

    The main character style of the summer, Doja Cat debuted a new cut and colour this week – a silky, shiny classic blow dry with feathery, piecey bangs. 

  • Dakota Johnson

    Best Fringes

    A longtime fan of curtain bangs, Dakota Johnson debuted a new type of fringe at the 2022 Oscars: heavier and cut straight across, it’s a classic for a reason. 

  • Nicola Coughlan

    Nicola Coughlan Fringe

    Nicola Coughlan just debuted a new 70s-esque fringe at the Miu Miu Paris Fashion Week show. Cut heavy across eyebrows, the bangs sweep her eyelids without being piecey or wispy. Bold and softly blunt, it suits her down to the ground.

  • Alexa Demie

    Alexa Demie fringe

    Seen arriving at the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week, Alexa Demie’s light-reflecting micro-fringe was back in full force. Cut close to the scalp and laid flat, her short fringe sits straight across the width of her forehead before following the shape of her face as it naturally curves around. A statement cut, it suits her boundary-pushing sense of style.

  • Zoë Kravitz

    If there’s anyone who can make a cowlick look chic, it’s Zoë Kravitz at the Batman world premiere. Created by hairstylist Nikki Nelms, it’s one of the many ways the duo have styled Zoë’s blunt, asymmetric fringe this press tour.

  • Beyonce

    Beyonce is known for switching her hair up frequently, but her latest Instagram post is subtly throwing it back to the early 2000s with a blonde fringe parted to the side – think back to the Me Myself And I music video. Also, be sure to click a few photos along in the gallery post to catch Jay-Z being the ultimate Instagram husband. 

  • Zendaya

    Zendaya landed in London this week debuting a brand new choppy fringe with her smooth and sleek mid-length hair. “When rooftop breezes attempt to blow this fresh fringe & soft tousled hair in every direction but it’s still pretty,” wrote hairbyantoinettenyc, the hairstylist behind the look on Instagram.

  • Mandy Moore

    Mandy Moore delivered Old Hollywood dazzle when she walked the 2021 Emmy Awards red carpet with a blunt fringe and a voluminous high ponytail – and little wonder. As her stylist Ashley Streicher shared in a press release, “we decided to go a little Audrey Hepburn with it.”

    The soft piecey bangs, which fell just above Moore’s brows, won the hearts of the This Is Us star’s fans in a big way. However, it’s worth noting that Streicher used a faux piece to create the look for the evening.

    “I made sure to have some of her natural hairline in there to keep them looking as real as possible,” she said. 

  • Katy Perry

    Katy Perry attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
    Katy Perry attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
    Katy Perry has gone back to the dark side.

    Katy Perry has been sporting a blonde bob for a while now, but the singer-songwriter decided to switch things up in a big way when she attended the star-studded opening gala for The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. 

    Fans have piled praise on the darker autumn-ready colour, the retro beehive, and the longer length – all of which feels very Katy Perry circa 2001. It’s that chic sweeping side fringe, however, that caught our attention in particular – especially as side bangs are being dubbed the big beauty trend of 2001.

    Thanks to its choppy layers, the fringe gives Perry’s nostalgia-inducing new hairstyle a textured, piecey finish, and draws attention to her brows and eyes in a big way, too. Anyone else tempted to try one out for themselves?

  • Millie Bobby Brown

    A new trailer has dropped for Stranger Things season four, revealing that Millie Bobby Brown’s character, Eleven, has a whole new look (skip to 0.20 to see it for yourself). 

    Unlike last season, which saw the teen wearing her hair in a wavy brunette bob, this time around has Eleven wearing her hair long, auburn, and with a short eyebrow-skimming fringe. 

    While it’s easy to assume this hairstyle overhaul has just been introduced to demonstrate how much time has passed in between seasons, others have suggested a deeper meaning to the ‘do. After all, it does look similar to the hairstyle adopted by Joyce (Winona Ryder) – aka Eleven’s new surrogate mother.

    Does this mean that the Byers matriarch has replaced David Harbour’s Hopper as the key parental figure in Eleven’s life? Only time will tell, we guess…

  • Kaley Cuoco

    Kaley Cuoco is definitely something of a hair chameleon, thanks to her ability to rock pretty much every single ‘do from a pixie cut, to a bob, to long flowing waves with curtain bangs. 

    Now, judging by her Instagram Stories, The Flight Attendant star is well and truly back in the fringe club – but this time she’s taken her bangs blunter and bolder than ever.

    Cut to sit just underneath her brows, the eye-skimming style comes courtesy of her stylist, @seenbehindthescenes, and it has 100% won the approval of Cuoco’s fans. 

    Anyone else predicting that full fringes are going to become the next big hair trend of 2021?

  • Anne Hathaway

    Anne Hathaway

    If you’ve ever gotten a fringe, you’ll know how painful the regrowth period can be. Earlier this year, Anne Hathaway got a full fringe and it seems the The Devil Wears Prada actor has mastered how to style her hair now that it’s growing out.

    Hathaway was recently spotted on the set of upcoming movie WeCrashed with her long bangs swept into a choppy side fringe. The sweeping hairstyle is reminiscent of the hairdos we used to wear in secondary school – but with a chic twist.

  • Jenna Fischer

    Jenna Fischer – perhaps most famous for her Emmy-nominated performance as Pam Beesly in The Office – is the latest celebrity to try out this summer’s popular ‘curtain bangs’ trend.

    “New bangs, who’s this?” she wrote on Instagram, debuting her Farrah Fawcett-esque hairstyle.

    Naturally, her social media followers have showered her new ‘do (the actor has also brightened up her hair with a smattering of blonde highlights for summer) with compliments.

    “Your fringe!” wrote one.

    “I am living for your hair,” added another.

    And one more wrote: “Love the haircut and colour! Great change.”

  • Dua Lipa

    The post-lockdown fringe is easily the biggest hair trend of summer 2021, and now none other than Dua Lipa has leapt aboard the bangs-wagon (see what we did there?). And, with 70s styles reigning supreme, it makes sense that the award-winning musician has opted for a retro twist on the trend; think a shaggy side-swept number, which slowly builds into her face-framing layers.

    “We’re back bestie,” she captioned a shot of her new fringe on Instagram, triggering a storm of likes, fire emojis, and comments about her “amazing hair.”

    Anyone else tempted to follow in Dua Lipa’s fringey footsteps?

  • Annie Murphy

    It’s the 70s hair trend that’s taken the world by storm, and now Annie Murphy is the latest in a string of celebrities to embrace the ‘curtain bangs’ movement in all its glory. The Schitt’s Creek actor made sure to debut her new golden shaggy ‘do in style – by which we mean, of course, a screengrab from a video call between her and her Kevin Can F**k Himself costar, Mary Hollis Inboden. And what better way to celebrate a new TV role, eh? After all, Murphy kept her hair long, one-length, and boho when she was playing Alexis Rose; now, it seems she’s ready to switch things up for summer with some effortless face-framing layers. We’re big fans.

  • Sophie Turner

    Taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, X-Men’s Sophie Turner revealed a new look – an extended wispy fringe that sits just above her eye line. “Ya gal’s BANG’d up,” she wrote alongside the image.

    Not only does the wispy nature of Turner’s fringe make it the perfect low-maintenance summer style (no need to worry about getting sweaty under there), we love how the delicate nature of her bangs contrasts with her eye makeup.

    Of course, this isn’t the first time Turner has opted for bangs – in 2019, she wore a shaggy full fringe courtesy of hair stylist Christian wood

  • Demi Lovato

    Demi Lovato stole the show at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards when they debuted their chic new mullet and baby bangs on the red carpet. And, naturally, the musician’s followers on Instagrams were big fans of their new ‘do.

    “LOVE this hair and makeup and outfit!” wrote one.

    “Stunner,” agreed another.

    And still one more, alongside a string of flame emojis, wrote: “You killed it!”

  • Gwen Stefani

    Gwen Stefani has been sporting bright blonde locks since her No Doubt days. However, the singer decided to try something completely different for her duet with Saweetie on The Voice; think a chic monochrome colour makeover and the bluntest baby bangs of all time ever. 

    “You’re so perfect,” one fan gushed in the comments underneath an Instagram photo of Stefani’s new ‘do.

    “Someone’s a fan of Cruella!” added another.

    “Beautiful,” said one more simply.

    However, there were those who couldn’t help but feel a little wistful for the singer’s iconic Old Hollywood blonde hair.

    “This is nice, but the blonde suits you better,” reads one such example of unsolicited advice.

    To be honest, we are firmly of the opinion that Stefani can rock any ‘do she wants – but we suspect (if the rumours of this look being the result of a wig are true, at least) that she’ll be back to blonde before too long.

  • Phoebe Dynevor

    As Daphne Bridgerton, Phoebe Dynevor opted for sweet baby bangs and a debutante-appropriate honey blonde hue. Now that the Netflix star is stepping away from her role in the period drama and embracing a series of exciting new TV roles, though, she’s decided to switch things up. Big time.

    Mads-Sune, a colourist at Josh Wood Colour, has shared a photo on Instagram of Dynevor sporting not just one, but two of 2021’s biggest hair trends; spicy copper locks and those must-have curtain bangs.

    And, unsurprisingly, social media users have fallen hard for the actor’s new look.

    “I love the colour!” wrote one. “Phoebe is so beautiful and she looks incredible”

    “Gorgeous,” added another.

    And still one more wrote: “LOVE THIS COLOUR SO MUCH!”

    We have a feeling that salons are going to see an influx of people demanding copper hair and curtain bangs in the not-so-distant future…

  • Anne Hathaway

    If you’re on the hunt for a new summer hairstyle, it’s definitely worth pinning Anne Hathaway’s effortless ‘do. With side-swept curtain bangs and a smattering of golden highlights, this insouciant twist on the popular 70s trend has captured people’s imagination on Instagram. No wonder so many have dubbed it the ultimate “French girl” fringe, eh?

  • Jennifer Lopez

    It is official: curtain bangs are the hairstyle of the season.

    According to Cosmetify’s 2021 hair report, curtain bangs are the most searched hairstyle at the moment. So, it’s no surprise that Jennifer Lopez has given it a try.

    J-Lo’s long-time hairstylist Chris Appleton posted a picture of the singer on Instagram, which he captioned: “What do you think to today’s look Blunt Curtain bangs on JLO?”

    In a series of images, Lopez is posing with very long hair and trendy 70s-inspired curtain bangs framing her face. We love it.

  • Margot Robbie

    Margot Robbie debuted her beachy, blunt bangs on the 2021 Oscars red carpet – and, while we’ve yet to determine if it’s real or a clip-on, the textured style received an outpouring of love on social media.

    “Margot Robbie is an absolute goddess,” wrote one Twitter user simply.

  • Kristen Bell

    Proving the transformative power of a fringe once and for all, The Good Place’s Kristen Bell debuted her choppy new bangs via Instagram – much to the delight of her followers.

    “Good morning, beautiful soul,” she captioned the shot. “You are wonderful. “Whether today is breeze, or heavy and rough, I’m rooting for you.”

    Continuing her affirmation, she added: “You’re the only you we’ve got, and you are enough. It’s ridiculous how enough you are.”

    While most rushed to thank her for the pep talk, others bypassed the affirmations completely to comment on the actor’s new ‘do.

    “Love this look on you,” raved one.

    “This hairstyle is so beautiful,” added another.

    And one more admitted: “Oh my god, I did not recognise you in this pic” – alongside a string of heart emojis, obviously.

  • Elizabeth Olsen

    In her role as Wanda Maximoff in Wandavision, Elizabeth Olsen went through numerous hair transformations. And just because the show is over, doesn’t mean she plans to stop.

    The actor has given her hair a refresh by dyeing it very dark brown. But that’s not all: she also for her hair cut into 70s-style curtain bangs, a trend we’ve seen Billie Eilish and Rihanna try recently, too.

    It’s fair to say, curtain bangs are bound to be one of the most requested hairstyles when salons reopen in a few weeks.

  • Billie Eilish

    For a long while, Billie Eilish has been been teasing fans that a new era of hair was coming. Teasing her makeover on Instagram, the singer wrote: “Can you guess what colour?” 

    Then she posted a video doing a dramatic hair flip and asked: “Did you guess correctly?”

    Her new look – a shaggy, layered style in a bright buttery blonde – has, of course, gone down a storm with fans. But people are particularly obsessed with that piecey fringe, with one writing: “Omg the bangs! I love it!!!” alongside a string of cry-face emojis.

  • Rihanna

    With hair salons set to (hopefully) open on 12 April, we’re already deciding which hairstyle we’re going to get during our first appointment – and then, we saw Rihanna’s latest look.

    The singer and entrepreneur posted a series of images on her Savage x Fenty Instagram page, in which she has a long, thick fringe skimming the top of her eyes. 

    In a separate post, which featured a promotional video for her lingerie brand, Rihanna’s fringe is styled into curtains for a more 70s feel. In fact, the new look gave us flashbacks to the iconic fringe she wore in her Unfaithful video in 2006.

    Guess we know what we’ll be asking for when hairdressers reopen

  • Lily Allen

    In an Instagram post promoting her (virtual) appearance at Fendi’s Milan Fashion Week show, Lily Allen unveiled a new short, blunt fringe in the classic ‘baby bangs’ style – and it’s safe to say the internet loved it.

    “OBSESSED with your hair at all times,” one commenter wrote.

    While another simply added: “Omgggg this is a looooook.”

    If Allen’s new ‘do has inspired you to grab a pair of scissors and cut in a fringe of your own, be sure to check out our five-step guide from celebrity hairstylist and Color Wow ambassador James Johnson first.

    Good luck!

  • Geri Horner

    Geri Horner’s blunt bob and “DIY fringe” (inspired by the haircut she had when she was just three years old, according to the Spice Girl) has taken Instagram by storm.

    “Love it,” raved bandmate Mel C in the comments.

    “Your cut and colour is perfection,” added another fan.

    “You look gorgeous!” said one more.

    And another commented: “Omg this suits you so well!”

  • Courtney Cox

    Courteney Cox might be famed for her role as Monica Geller-Bing in Friends, but to horror fans she will always be first and foremost Scream’s Gale Weathers.

    Over the 2020 Halloween weekend, then, it makes sense that the actor decided to pay homage to her character – and she did so by recreating Gale’s most iconic (and most maligned, too) hairstyle from the horror franchise. By which, of course, we mean the baby bangs. 

    On 31 October, she posted an Instagram pic of Scream villain Ghostface going for her hair with the scissors.

    “Not the bangs!” she exclaimed in the caption. 

  • Perrie Edwards

    Much like chopping your hair into a French bob or opting for a dramatic colour change, getting a fringe can feel like a risky decision. Despite wanting to do it for days/weeks/months, you wonder whether you’ll regret it once you take the plunge. But Perrie Edwards’ new wispy fringe may have just convinced us to finally go for it.

    The Little Mix singer posted a series of pictures on Instagram unveiling a thin, overgrown fringe that skims her eyelashes. The new hairstyle is featured in the music video for Little Mix’s latest song Sweet Melody.

    However, since posting pictures on Instagram, Edwards has posted a couple of more pictures on the social media platform in which her fringe has disappeared. While we’re not sure whether her fringe is a clip-in or the fringe-less pictures are old, we’re sold either way.

  • Laura Jackson

    The seemingly endless and eternal debate about whether to chop in a fringe is probably rife for the majority of us. First, Marianne from Normal People had the style that was tempting us all, and now it’s the turn of Laura Jackson.

    Taking to Instagram to show off her new cut, Jackson wrote: “Good morning! Looking forward to a kick-ass week with a new power fringe and bracelet in tow…Let’s do this.”

    Not only did she call it a “power fringe” but she also teamed it with loose, effortless waves. If that combo isn’t enough to make us book in for an appointment as soon as the salons reopen, then quite frankly, what is? 

  • Daisy Edgar-Jones (aka Marianne from Normal People)

    There’s no denying that viewers fell head-over-heels in love with Normal People, the brooding adaptation of Sally Rooney’s 2018 novel. They also, though, fell hard for Marianne (Daisy Edgar Jones)’s heavy fringe. So much so that the character’s bangs now have their very own Instagram account.

    “This was dangerous,” reads one of the page’s many, many comments. “She’s so beautiful and I’m in quarantine with scissors.”

    Another notes: “Already told my hairdresser about my future hair plans with bang.”

    If you’re considering a Marianne makeover of your own, it’s worth noting that this heavy style (relatively soft, with almost zero blunt lines) is, according to hairdressers,  best suited to those with thick, relatively straight hair.

  • Olga Kurylenko

    Olga Kurylenko – who rose to prominence after the landing the role of Camille Montes in 2008 James Bond film Quantum of Solace – has been recovering at home after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

     To celebrate the fact that she is now on the mend, the actor decided to treat herself to a DIY haircut.

    Sharing several photos of her new bangs on Instagram, Kurylenko wrote: “Suddenly had an urge to change something so I cut my own fringe, but since my hair is wavy…

    “Well, you can see what my fringe looks like in the morning in the last picture!”

    Who doesn’t love it when celebrities keep their Instagram feeds full of raw honesty, eh? And, to be honest, we’re 100% here for this lockdown haircut – even with the added wave effect. 

  • Camila Cabello

    Camila Cabello posted a series of videos on Instagram Stories, in which her mother cut her fringe. “So this is what it’s come to,” Cabello says in the video. “My bangs are too long. Can’t go outside. I’m going to have to trust this woman.” She then pans the camera to her mum, who is hard at work with a pair of scissors.

    “I’ve been seeing a lot of posts warning people not to do this,” adds Cabello. “Let’s see how it turns out. I mean, right now I look like Snape. Not great.” After a few more snips, Cabello finishes the video telling her fans, “it actually ended up looking not that bad.” You can always trust mum to pull through.

  • Bella Hadid

    Bella Hadid
    Bella Hadid

    This weekend Bella Hadid took to her Instagram stories to reveal her brand new self-administered haircut. “I cut my bangs” read the first video, while Hadid fiddled with her newly-trimmed tousled bangs. She even offered her hairdressing services out to fans, in a subsequent clip asking, “Would you let me cut your bangs. Be honest”. And given she did such a good job on her own, it’s hardly surprising 80% of respondents answered “yes, so cute”. 

  • Miley Cyrus

    miley-cyrus-cuts-hair-fringe
    Miley Cyrus

    Miley Cyrus is making the most out of her time at home. The singer has started a new Instagram Live series called Brightminded, in which she discusses various topics and invites a range of guests to join her.

    In yesterday’s show, Cyrus was joined by her hairstylist Justin Anderson and presenter Kristen Cavallari. When they joined the live stream, Cyrus told them, “Don’t look at the hair,” before pulling out a pair of scissors and adding, “these puppies.”

    She continued, “You know how your phone listens to you and starts posing things right after you say it? The minute I gave myself this haircut, all of a sudden all of my updates were just Tiger King memes.” Fans on social media have been comparing Cyrus’s new hairstyle to Joe Exotic from the hit Netflix show.

    “But I realised what I did,” Cyrus said. “Lucky for me I won’t be seeing anyone.”

  • Maya Jama

    Maya Jama
    Maya Jama

    Maya Jama is known for her long, dark hair, which she either wears in nautral curls or in a sleek and straight finish. However, the radio host has changed things up by cutting in a fringe.The blunt cut skims Jama’s eyebrows, giving a seriously cool look. We wouldn’t expect anything less.

  • Saoirse Ronan

    Saoirse Ronan may not have walked away with the Best Actress gong, but she certainly walked the 2020 Oscars red carpet in style. Indeed, the Little Women star’s mini-fringe (or baby bangs) were the talk of the internet, with many tagging the style as #hairgoals on Instagram.

    “I loved the bangs OMG!” wrote one fan site, prompting a flurry of “gorgeous”, “perfection” and “SHE’S SO BEAUTIFUL WITH THAT AUDREY HEPBURN FRINGE” comments.

    Whether it’s a hair piece or an actual cut, we have a feeling that Ronan’s feathery twist on a classic will prompt many people to rush to the hairdressers for an above-the-eyebrow fringe of their own.

  • Rihanna

    Rihanna arrives at the 'Fenty' after party on September 26, 2019 in Paris, France
    Rihanna

    Rihanna surprised the fashion world (in the best possible way) when her models took to the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week to showcase another 17 brilliant designs from the Fenty luxury fashion range. Keen to toast her label’s success, RiRi headed to a party at Manko restaurant – and she did so with a new hairstyle, too. That’s right: the musician, businesswoman, designer and icon has added a piecey fringe (or bangs, if you prefer) – and it’s completely transformed her look for autumn. 

    We have a feeling a few Rihanna fans will be running to the hairdresser with this picture in hand over the weekend…

  • Cheryl

    Cheryl’s tumbling, glossy, brunette hair has long been admired by beauty experts. And now, just in time for autumn, the singer has decided to resurrect a hairstyle from her past.

    On Thursday (5 September), Cheryl debuted a long fringe in an Instagram Stories video, while explaining her decision to get the chop. 

    “So I’ve been saying for ages that I wanted my fringe back,” she said. “And everyone’s like, ‘You’ll hate it, you won’t be able to keep up with the maintenance and it’s annoying when you want to grow it out’. And I get all of that so Alex said she would make us one.”

    Cue: hundreds of hair appointments being booked around the UK for a new autumn fringe. 

  • Jennie Ruby Jane Kim

    On 8 August, BLACKPINK’s Jennie Ruby Jane reached 20 million followers on Instagram. And so, to celebrate, she decided to share photos of her latest haircut on the social platform.

    “20m,” she wrote. “Thank you world.”

    While those blunt bangs feel decidedly retro, there’s no denying that the musician’s new ‘do is an on-trend. Indeed, the 60s and 70s is having a huge moment in fashion and beauty at the moment – and Jennie’s style is a chic throwback to fringe stars like Francoise Hardy and Brigitte Bardot. 

  • Hilary Duff

    On 27 June, Hilary Duff – the very same actor who played Lizzie McGuire in the early Noughties – debuted a new haircut inspired by the Disney Channel character.

    Think shorter layers, honey highlights and, of course, that iconic McGuire fringe.

    “I kind of have been itching for my Lizzie McGuire bangs for awhile,” Duff told R29.

    Could this be yet another hint that a Lizzie McGuire reboot is in the works? After all, Duff confirmed back in December that there have been talks of bringing the beloved TV show back in some capacity.

    “It’s in very new stages,” she told Fox News at the time. “There’s been a lot of creative talk. I think the timing hasn’t been right. I’m excited at the prospect of it….

    “[Lizzie McGuire] was important to so many people, including me. If she can be important again to girls in this stage of their lives, I think that would be amazing.”

    Bring it on.

  • Zendaya

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: Zendaya attends the LA Premiere of HBO's "Euphoria" at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage,)
    Zendaya

    Zendaya stepped out at the Euphoria premiere with a brand new hairstyle, and gave us serious bangs envy in the process. The actor wore a retro ponytail with a wispy (and likely faux) fringe, which skimmed her brows before edging to longer tendrils at the temple. 

  • Elizabeth Olsen

    - LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Elisabeth Olsen attends the World Premiere of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 'Avengers: Endgame' at Los Angeles Convention Center on April 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
    Elizabeth Olsen

    The Avengers star recently cut in a set of lightly feathered bangs, just short enough to show off her eyeliner.

  • Kendall Jenner

    Kendall Jenner, like the rest of us, has been flirting with the idea of a fringe for some time. And, recently, the model posted a photo and two videos of herself with some piece-y new bangs, asking her fans if she should keep them or not. 

  • Amandla Stenberg

    Amandla Stenberg
    Amandla Stenberg

    Needed proof that bangs work just as well on curly hair? Check out Amandla Stenberg’s cute bob and bangs.

  • Kerry Washington

    Scandal star Kerry Washington recently tried out a shaggy pixie crop with blunt side bangs, which she made a point of showing off in her Instagram feed.

  • Charlize Theron

    Charlize Theron
    Charlize Theron

    Charlize Theron attended the rocked a faux fringe (in the classic baby bangs style) at the Long Shot premiere. The look was created by Theron’s longtime hairstylist, Adir Abergel, who told Allure: “The inspiration for the look is an image I have had in my mind for years of Linda Evangelista from the Nineties. She was always bold with her looks and so is Charlize.”

  • Sarah Hyland

    Looking for a low-maintenance fringe? Then be sure to take a photo of Sarah Hyland’s side shaggy bangs with you to the hairdresser.

  • Ruth Madeley

    Ruth Madeley at the Bafta awards
    Ruth Madeley at the Bafta awards

    Appearing on the 2019 BAFTAs red carpet, Years and Years star Ruth Madeley proved blunt bangs are not only a bold choice, but a brilliant one, too.

  • Ololade "Lolly" Adefope

    Shrill star Lolly Adefope debuted baby bangs with her shaggy bob earlier this year.

  • Bryce Dallas Howard

    bryce dallas howard
    Bryce Dallas Howard

    Bryce Dallas Howard opted for a ponytail with eye-grazing bangs at this year’s Cannes 2019 red carpet premiere of Rocketman.

  • Bella Hadid

    Bella Hadid recently dyed her dark hair blonde, and now it seems as if she’s added a chic curtain fringe to the mix, too. However, it’s not clear whether she’s made the permanent style change or just experimenting with a hair piece at the Cannes Film Festival.

  • Penelope Cruz

    Penelope Cruz with fringe
    Penelope Cruz

    Penelope Cruz has been a fan of ultra-short fringes for a while, but she inspired a whole new wave of fans to rush to their hairdressers and demand an above-the-eyebrow cut when she stepped out with baby bangs at this year’s Met Gala.

  • Kim Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian went seriously retro with this Cleopatra fringe – although it’s worth noting that it’s not 30 B.C.E retro. In fact, as Vice recently pointed out, “Cleopatra would have worn a wig of tight curls over a shaved head, as was the fashion at the time. The popular image of Cleopatra with bangs comes from the 1934 film Cleopatra, which made use of actress Claudette Colbert’s pre-existing bangs”.

  • Winnie Harlow

    Winnie Harlow - MILAN, ITALY - JANUARY 13: Model Winnie Harlow poses backstage ahead of the John Richmond show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019/20 on January 13, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images)
    Winnie Harlow

    Supermodel Winnie Harlow’s fringe may look, at first, like a blunt cut, but it’s actually been shaped to follow the curve of her face.

  • Duckie Thot

    Duckie Thot has dabbled with fringes before: in 2018, she opted for piece-y bangs as walked the catwalk during her debut at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York. And, at Cannes 2019, the supermodel opted for a sleek blunt fringe.

  • Sandra Oh

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 08: Sandra Oh attends the AMC Network Summit on April 08, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for AMC)
    Sandra Oh

    Killing Eve star Sandra Oh recently showed off a new cut with bangs, thanks to celebrity hairstylist Ted Gibson. “Curly haired girls like Sandra can sometimes be afraid of getting bangs because bangs can look a bit askew if they aren’t cut right,” Gibson told American Salon. “For curly hair, bangs cannot be cut blunt and straight across. Instead, they have to be cut on dry hair, and a soft technique must be used to add movement and remove weight from curly hair.”

  • Miley Cyrus

    Returning to her Hannah Montana roots, Miley Cyrus opted for a super-short fringe at this year’s Met Gala.

  • Mj Rodriguez

    Mj Rodriguez NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Mj Rodriguez attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)
    Mj Rodriguez

    Mj Rodriguez opted for a Twenties-style bob and short fringe at this year’s Met Gala.

  • Rashida Jones

    All together now? “Oh, Ann, you beautiful, rule-breaking moth.” Rashida Jones has long been a fan of a piece-y fringe.

Images: Getty

