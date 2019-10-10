Should I get a fringe? Or, if you’re reading this from American shores, should I get bangs?

It’s a question that almost every woman asks herself at least once in her lifetime – and, like any hair transformation, it requires some consideration. After all, depending on the style you go for, fringes and bangs can be a major commitment, given that they require regular trims and styling. It’s important to consider, then, whether you mind hair in your face, whether you’re able to handle regular trims, and whether you will be willing to spend some time styling those eyebrow-skimming layers each morning? Because, speaking as someone who has dabbled in fringe hairstyles, one night of tossing and turning can cause you to wake up with an unplanned three-pronged pompadour the next day (thankfully, spritzing with dry shampoo or wetting your hair down and blow-drying tends to do the trick).