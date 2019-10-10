Beauty

Celebrity hair inspiration: the best fringes and bangs, including Jennifer Garner

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
jennifer-garner

From blunt fringes to side-swept bangs, these fringe hairstyles are guaranteed to inspire your next hair transformation…

Should I get a fringe? Or, if you’re reading this from American shores, should I get bangs?

It’s a question that almost every woman asks herself at least once in her lifetime – and, like any hair transformation, it requires some consideration. After all, depending on the style you go for, fringes and bangs can be a major commitment, given that they require regular trims and styling. It’s important to consider, then, whether you mind hair in your face, whether you’re able to handle regular trims, and whether you will be willing to spend some time styling those eyebrow-skimming layers each morning? Because, speaking as someone who has dabbled in fringe hairstyles, one night of tossing and turning can cause you to wake up with an unplanned three-pronged pompadour the next day (thankfully, spritzing with dry shampoo or wetting your hair down and blow-drying tends to do the trick).

You may also like

The best celebrity pixie hair cuts and crops

Should you opt for a fringe or bangs?

While there are many reasons not to get a fringe cut in, there are also plenty of reasons to take the plunge, too. The most important one being, of course, that it’s a dramatic change that… well, that isn’t actually all that dramatic. Because, face it, the rest of your hair and style can remain untouched if you ask your hairdresser for a blunt fringe, a soft side-swept number or even something as bold as ‘baby bangs’ (think Audrey Hepburn’s short, wispy, impulse fringe in Roman Holiday).

Essentially, the ever-versatile fringe hairstyle is an incredibly chic and accessible look, which really can be tailored to suit any face shape or style.

Don’t believe us? Get ready for some serious bangs inspiration…

Celebrities with bangs and fringe hairstyles

  • Jennifer Garner

    jennifer-garner-fringe-2019

    We’re so used to seeing Jennifer Garner with her shiny, swishy brown hair with a middle parting. But the actor just made a strong case for switching things up when she attended to the Save The Children Gala in Beverly Hills. With a thick curtain fringe, Garner’s signature style got an update that we can’t get enough of. 

  • Rihanna

    Rihanna arrives at the 'Fenty' after party on September 26, 2019 in Paris, France
    Rihanna debuted a dark hair makeover and choppy fringe at Paris Fashion Week’s 2019 Fenty party

    Rihanna surprised the fashion world (in the best possible way) when her models took to the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week to showcase another 17 brilliant designs from the Fenty luxury fashion range. Keen to toast her label’s success, RiRi headed to a party at Manko restaurant – and she did so with a new hairstyle, too. That’s right: the musician, businesswoman, designer and icon has added a piecey fringe (or bangs, if you prefer) – and it’s completely transformed her look for autumn. 

    We have a feeling a few Rihanna fans will be running to the hairdresser with this picture in hand over the weekend…

  • Cheryl

    Cheryl’s tumbling, glossy, brunette hair has long been admired by beauty experts. And now, just in time for autumn, the singer has decided to resurrect a hairstyle from her past.

    On Thursday (5 September), Cheryl debuted a long fringe in an Instagram Stories video, while explaining her decision to get the chop. 

    “So I’ve been saying for ages that I wanted my fringe back,” she said. “And everyone’s like, ‘You’ll hate it, you won’t be able to keep up with the maintenance and it’s annoying when you want to grow it out’. And I get all of that so Alex said she would make us one.”

    Cue: hundreds of hair appointments being booked around the UK for a new autumn fringe. 

  • Constance Wu

    Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu debuted a brand-new look at a photo call for her new film Hustlers – and it was a combination of two of the most iconic hairstyles out there.

    Styling her bouncy long bob with a suitably rounded and shiny fringe, Wu’s look was very much on-trend. 

  • Jennie Ruby Jane Kim

    On 8 August, BLACKPINK’s Jennie Ruby Jane reached 20 million followers on Instagram. And so, to celebrate, she decided to share photos of her latest haircut on the social platform.

    “20m,” she wrote. “Thank you world.”

    While those blunt bangs feel decidedly retro, there’s no denying that the musician’s new ‘do is an on-trend. Indeed, the 60s and 70s is having a huge moment in fashion and beauty at the moment – and Jennie’s style is a chic throwback to fringe stars like Francoise Hardy and Brigitte Bardot. 

  • Hilary Duff

    On 27 June, Hilary Duff – the very same actor who played Lizzie McGuire in the early Noughties – debuted a new haircut inspired by the Disney Channel character.

    Think shorter layers, honey highlights and, of course, that iconic McGuire fringe.

    “I kind of have been itching for my Lizzie McGuire bangs for awhile,” Duff told R29.

    Could this be yet another hint that a Lizzie McGuire reboot is in the works? After all, Duff confirmed back in December that there have been talks of bringing the beloved TV show back in some capacity.

    “It’s in very new stages,” she told Fox News at the time. “There’s been a lot of creative talk. I think the timing hasn’t been right. I’m excited at the prospect of it….

    “[Lizzie McGuire] was important to so many people, including me. If she can be important again to girls in this stage of their lives, I think that would be amazing.”

    Bring it on.

  • Zendaya

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: Zendaya attends the LA Premiere of HBO's "Euphoria" at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage,)
    Celebrity fringe inspiration: Zendaya

    Zendaya stepped out at the Euphoria premiere with a brand new hairstyle, and gave us serious bangs envy in the process. The actor wore a retro ponytail with a wispy (and likely faux) fringe, which skimmed her brows before edging to longer tendrils at the temple. 

  • Sophie Turner

    On 23 May, Sophie Turner’s hairstylist Christian Wood revealed that the Dark Phoenix star is now the owner of a shaggy full fringe.

    “I’ve always dreamt of bangs on her,” wrote one excited fan. “You made my dream come true!”

  • Elizabeth Olsen

    - LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Elisabeth Olsen attends the World Premiere of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 'Avengers: Endgame' at Los Angeles Convention Center on April 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

    The Avengers star recently cut in a set of lightly feathered bangs, just short enough to show off her eyeliner.

  • Kendall Jenner

    Kendall Jenner, like the rest of us, has been flirting with the idea of a fringe for some time. And, recently, the model posted a photo and two videos of herself with some piece-y new bangs, asking her fans if she should keep them or not. 

  • Amandla Stenberg

    Needed proof that bangs work just as well on curly hair? Check out Amandla Stenberg’s cute bob and bangs.

  • Kerry Washington

    Scandal star Kerry Washington recently tried out a shaggy pixie crop with blunt side bangs, which she made a point of showing off in her Instagram feed.

  • Charlize Theron

    Charlize Theron attended the rocked a faux fringe (in the classic baby bangs style) at the Long Shot premiere. The look was created by Theron’s longtime hairstylist, Adir Abergel, who told Allure: “The inspiration for the look is an image I have had in my mind for years of Linda Evangelista from the Nineties. She was always bold with her looks and so is Charlize.”

  • Sarah Hyland

    Looking for a low-maintenance fringe? Then be sure to take a photo of Sarah Hyland’s side shaggy bangs with you to the hairdresser.

  • Ruth Madeley

    Appearing on the 2019 BAFTAs red carpet, Years and Years star Ruth Madeley proved blunt bangs are not only a bold choice, but a brilliant one, too.

  • Ololade "Lolly" Adefope

    Shrill star Lolly Adefope debuted baby bangs with her shaggy bob earlier this year.

  • Bryce Dallas Howard

    Bryce Dallas Howard opted for a ponytail with eye-grazing bangs at this year’s Cannes 2019 red carpet premiere of Rocketman.

  • Bella Hadid

    Bella Hadid recently dyed her dark hair blonde, and now it seems as if she’s added a chic curtain fringe to the mix, too. However, it’s not clear whether she’s made the permanent style change or just experimenting with a hair piece at the Cannes Film Festival.

  • Penelope Cruz

    Penelope Cruz has been a fan of ultra-short fringes for a while, but she inspired a whole new wave of fans to rush to their hairdressers and demand an above-the-eyebrow cut when she stepped out with baby bangs at this year’s Met Gala.

  • Kim Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian went seriously retro with this Cleopatra fringe – although it’s worth noting that it’s not 30 B.C.E retro. In fact, as Vice recently pointed out, “Cleopatra would have worn a wig of tight curls over a shaved head, as was the fashion at the time. The popular image of Cleopatra with bangs comes from the 1934 film Cleopatra, which made use of actress Claudette Colbert’s pre-existing bangs”.

  • Winnie Harlow

    Winnie Harlow - MILAN, ITALY - JANUARY 13: Model Winnie Harlow poses backstage ahead of the John Richmond show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019/20 on January 13, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images)

    Supermodel Winnie Harlow’s fringe may look, at first, like a blunt cut, but it’s actually been shaped to follow the curve of her face.

  • Duckie Thot

    Duckie Thot has dabbled with fringes before: in 2018, she opted for piece-y bangs as walked the catwalk during her debut at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York. And, at Cannes 2019, the supermodel opted for a sleek blunt fringe.

  • Sandra Oh

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 08: Sandra Oh attends the AMC Network Summit on April 08, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for AMC)

    Killing Eve star Sandra Oh recently showed off a new cut with bangs, thanks to celebrity hairstylist Ted Gibson. “Curly haired girls like Sandra can sometimes be afraid of getting bangs because bangs can look a bit askew if they aren’t cut right,” Gibson told American Salon. “For curly hair, bangs cannot be cut blunt and straight across. Instead, they have to be cut on dry hair, and a soft technique must be used to add movement and remove weight from curly hair.”

  • Miley Cyrus

    Returning to her Hannah Montana roots, Miley Cyrus opted for a super-short fringe at this year’s Met Gala.

  • Mj Rodriguez

    Mj Rodriguez NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Mj Rodriguez attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

    Mj Rodriguez opted for a Twenties-style bob and short fringe at this year’s Met Gala.

  • Rashida Jones

    All together now? “Oh, Ann, you beautiful, rule-breaking moth.” Rashida Jones has long been a fan of a piece-y fringe.

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Kayleigh Dray

Kayleigh Dray is editor of Stylist.co.uk, where she chases after rogue apostrophes and specialises in films, comic books, feminism and television. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends. 

Recommended by Kayleigh Dray

Beauty

Phoebe Waller Bridge’s pixie cut is giving us serious short hair envy

The Fleabag star has swapped that classic mini-bob for a shaggy pixie crop, and we’re fans.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Beauty

Kaia Gerber just cut her hair into a super short bob, and it's so chic

Her new hair verges on pixie-cut territory...

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Beauty

Cannes 2019: the best hair inspiration from the red carpet

From Elle Fanning’s sweetly floral-studded look to Margot Robbie’s beachy plaits, these are the best hair looks from the film festival.

Posted by
Hannah-Rose Yee
Published
Beauty

5 things only women with Afro hair will understand

Freddie Harrel, founder of Big Hair No Care, shares all of her fro frustrations

Posted by
Stylist Team
Published
Beauty

20 sweet and simple hairstyles for weddings

20 sweet and simple hairstyles for weddings

Posted by
Stylist Team
Published
Stylist Daily