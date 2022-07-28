8 functional beauty buys you’re going to want to get your hands on this summer
Chloe Burcham
Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
They might not be the prettiest of products but these functional beauty buys sure are practical…
Beauty is a wonderful thing. While the beauty industry is often viewed as frivolous (eye roll) – the effect that beauty, make-up, skin and hair care can have on our self-esteem and mental health is huge. Plus, it’s fun experimenting with new looks, beauty trends and hairstyles.
But other times, shopping for beauty isn’t about discovering a new mood-boosting fragrance or getting your hands on the sell-out mascara of the moment; sometimes, beauty is functional: it’s not pretty, it’s practical.
This is where this feature may help you. From the ingrown hair pads that are brilliant for nixing bikini line bumps to charcoal underarm soap that really stops BO in its tracks – we’ve rounded up the best summer beauty buys that, while they might not be exactly ‘glamorous’, really are worth knowing about.
Keep scrolling for our edit of the best functional beauty products you’re going to want to get your hands on this summer…
First Aid Beauty Ingrown Hair Pads with BHA & AHA
If you shave or wax your bikini line or armpits, you’re probably familiar with the lumps, bumps and general annoyances that are ingrown hairs. These little acid-packed pads are great for gently exfoliating the area, freeing ingrown hairs and leaving the area soft and smooth.
Shop First Aid Beauty Ingrown Hair Pads with BHA & AHA at Feelunique, £20 for 28
Megababe No More Sweat Duo
A must-have for sweaty under-boobs, this powder dust-puff duo is the dream. It mops up sweat in an instant, keeping chafing, rubbing or sweat-patches at bay.
Hello Klean Clarifying Scalp Soak
Whether it’s product build-up, excess sweat or a sunburnt scalp – our scalps go through a lot in the summer months, and sometimes they need a little TLC too. This clarifying scalp soak is brilliant at cutting through the dirt, grease and grime that sits atop of our head, without stripping the area of its natural oils. Genius.
DeoDoc Ingrown Hair Exfoliator
While the aforementioned ingrown hair pads are great for daily use – if you’re struggling with a really bumpy area, this exfoliating stick packs a punch. It uses finely crushed volcanic lava stones to gently but effectively pumice away dead skin cells that can trap hair underneath. Added vitamin E ensures your skin is left silky smooth.
Sam McKnight Lazy Girl Cleanse Cloths
Enriched with witch hazel, these brilliant hair wash cloths are a great alternative to dry shampoo and give your hair a really robust clean at the roots (perfect for fringes or sweaty hair ’mares in summer).
Shop Sam McKnight Lazy Girl Biodegradable Cleanse Cloths, £17
Rose & Caramel 60 Second Tan Removal Scrub
Fake tan mishaps happen to the best of us – especially in the summer when tan can gather around your ankles and heels and look a little… crusty. Thankfully, you can quickly fix any nightmare tanning fails thanks to this ultra-grainy scrub. In just 60 seconds, your fake tan is removed and your skin is left silky soft. Win-win.
Footlogix Cracked Heel Formula
If you suffer from dry and cracked heels, you need to give this treatment a go. Sure, it doesn’t look like anything fancy, but the formula contains pharmaceutical-grade ingredients and ‘dermal infusion technology’ to penetrate deeper, keeping cracked and dry feet can easily be kept at bay.
Megababe Space Bar Detoxifying Charcoal Underarm Bar
We’re not going to beat around the bush here: let’s be honest, in the summer months, BO can get bad. If you’re worried you’re stinkier than usual, try this charcoal-infused soap bar from Megababe. It really does keep BO at bay and at £6.50 it’s pleasingly affordable too.
Shop Megababe Space Bar Detoxifying Charcoal Underarm Bar at Cult Beauty, £6.50
