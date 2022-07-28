8 functional beauty buys you’re going to want to get your hands on this summer

Beauty is a wonderful thing. While the beauty industry is often viewed as frivolous (eye roll) – the effect that beauty, make-up, skin and hair care can have on our self-esteem and mental health is huge. Plus, it’s fun experimenting with new looks, beauty trends and hairstyles.

But other times, shopping for beauty isn’t about discovering a new mood-boosting fragrance or getting your hands on the sell-out mascara of the moment; sometimes, beauty is functional: it’s not pretty, it’s practical.