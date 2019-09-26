This is the new chapter of the black hair industry, and it’s pretty powerful

Shown up and out-performed by afro hair entrepreneurs, big brands are finally listening and seeking advice. The most publicised example is Pantene, which released their Gold series last year, a range for afro hair with no silicones, parabens or sulphates. The difference to every other mainstream line? It was developed by 11 Ph.d scientists, 40 hair stylists, and a dermatologist – all of whom were black. It’s clearer now than ever before that there’s no shortage of black professionals to choose from and more brands should be utilising them.

The women making their voices heard aren’t always so publicly celebrated or intentionally turned to. Sometimes it’s just about having that voice in the room. Jenavi Adisa, counter manager at Bumble and Bumble, spoke during a panel discussion about having her opinions heard as a black woman, how those she was working with wanted to learn. Her comments on catering for broader curl types, the choice of curl types shown in the advertising, and even better suited gift purchases when targeting that market, did make change. “Being on the inside and giving my opinion, I find that it goes along way,” Adisa explained. “Even though it’s just one little drop of water, it goes a long way.”

Existing myself in largely white spaces, I know the weight on your shoulders feeling like it’s all on you to get the issues heard or correct misinformation. So I’m so proud of the women doing just that. The hardest part is the fear that it will fall on deaf ears. It’s a fear of rejection or dismissal and it’s born from experience, but that may finally be changing.