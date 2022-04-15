Phway Su Aye: “We’ve been working on Gabar for almost two years now – it was a pandemic-born business. We started in March 2020, just as the pandemic was hitting and it gave us the time to really build the foundations of the brand.

“I was in New York and Susan was in Myanmar but we’ve been friends for a long time. I was transitioning out of an old role, really wanting to build something from the ground up and Susan was in Myanmar doing a similar thing.

“Gabar really came from two key threads: wanting to bring our heritage and South East Asian history to the world stage, especially in a category that doesn’t have as many South-East Asian viewpoints, and building a brand that really touched on these ideas of the internal pursuit of mindful and conscious living and translated those ideas in a fresh and approachable way.

“Then, after a series of fortuitous events, fragrance kind of fell in our lap, in all these wonderful ways.”