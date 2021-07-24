Gabrielle Union just upturned the classic ‘hair crisis’ trope with her empowering crop
- Posted by
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Actor Gabrielle Union has shared the empowering message behind her decision to crop her hair.
There’s no denying that most people reading this have experienced a ‘crisis haircut’ at some point. Perhaps it was a dramatic short bob after a bad breakup. Or a traumatic redundancy was swiftly followed by a fresh new fringe. Yep, we’ve been there.
But that’s not to say that, a lot of the time, we just want to change things up, have some fun and try something new. Not all drastic haircuts mean a life crisis is in motion. In fact, it might just mean that, “Life is going pretty well and I wanna look hot, thank you very much”.
That’s exactly the message that Gabrielle Union just made with a photograph of her new cut. The actor, who we know and love best for Bring It On, debuted a freshly cropped natural style on Instagram. While the star is always changing her hairstyles, it’s never been this short (and ice cool) before.
“So, I did a thing,” the started the caption with. “The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy.
“It hits different and its foreign to me but I [love] this new new #SummerChop #FlawlessChop #FlawlessCut.”
Ashanti, La La Anthony and Regina Hall were just a handful of people to show some love for Union’s crop and the message it brings.
Just recently, Stylist reported on the psychology behind cutting your hair short. Many experts are, of course, in agreement that a big haircut usually signifies an equally big life change – but that’s not to say it’s always a negative change.
Dr Becky Spelman, psychologist at the Private Therapy Clinic, said, “With age comes experience and self-assuredness, which is probably why women with shorter hair can appear more confident.”
Heather Garbutt, psychotherapist at TCPC, added: “When women have short hair in this context, it’s a statement of independence, a taking on of ‘the hunter’ role – traditionally considered to be a more ‘masculine’ and dynamic identity – rather than the more ‘feminine’ (as in, empathic and caring) ‘gatherer’ mantle.”
But, ultimately, no one needs a reason to get the chop – and Union just proved that beautifully. So… has it left you feeling inspired?
Images: Getty