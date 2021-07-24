There’s no denying that most people reading this have experienced a ‘crisis haircut’ at some point. Perhaps it was a dramatic short bob after a bad breakup. Or a traumatic redundancy was swiftly followed by a fresh new fringe. Yep, we’ve been there.

But that’s not to say that, a lot of the time, we just want to change things up, have some fun and try something new. Not all drastic haircuts mean a life crisis is in motion. In fact, it might just mean that, “Life is going pretty well and I wanna look hot, thank you very much”.