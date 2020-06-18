Stylist’s beauty editor is a real SPF obsessive – and this £7 bottle by Garnier is one of the best she’s ever used.

I’ve written about the pure joy SPF brings me so many times before but it’s something that I am genuinely so passionate about. That means when I’m not talking about it, I’m on the hunt for new formulas that give people less reasons as to why they can’t wear it every day. The excuses I usually get are in the realms of: it’s too expensive, it’s too greasy, it causes spots, or that it’s impossible to apply make-up on top of. As far as I’m concerned most of those reasons are invalid, except the one about price.

You may also like Best sunscreen: 5 beauty director-approved SPF lotions for head to toe protection

I won’t deny that a decent SPF can be expensive; but when it’s the one product that can have the most impact on how skin ages (more than 90% of skin ageing is caused by the UVA and UVB rays emitted from the sun) and its general health, it’s definitely worth the investment. That said, technology has come a long way in a few years, which means affordable products (that are almost as effective as their more expensive counterparts) are becoming more readily available. The case in point? Garnier’s Ambre Solaire Ultra-Light Sensitive Face Fluid SPF50+ which costs just £7. It launched back in January and it has quickly made its way to the top of my favourites list. I’ve actually got through three bottles of it and I’m just about to start on my fourth; all the other daily SPFs that I’ve been hoarding have been relegated to the bottom of the pile.

Whenever I think about how good value it is my mind is blown (I’m such a loser, I know), mostly because it literally ticks every single one of my boxes: it’s seriously lightweight and it blends into skin like a dream; it’s virtually invisible on skin; it doesn’t leave a greasy film and instead it dries matte; it’s formulated with hyaluronic acid so it helps hydrate; it’s fragrance free and hypoallergenic so it’s suitable for even the most sensitive of skin types and it has SPF50 (all dermatologists recommend a minimum of SPF30 but the higher the better). The list goes on, but hopefully that gives you a good insight into why I’m harping on about. I’ve also genuinely lost count of the amount of people I’ve recommended it to – it’s a no-brainer, really, especially when the price point and the actual formulation is taken into account. So, if you’re looking to try something new or you’re planning to make me happy by jumping on the SPF bandwagon, I really cannot recommend this one enough (in case that wasn’t already more than obvious).

Want to be the first to hear about our exclusive reader competitions, offers and discounts? Sign up for the Competitions + Offers email Enter your email address Let's go!