This is how to remove gel nails at home – without causing damage

If you’re a nail salon regular, it’s likely you opt for gel – or Shellac – instead of regular polish, given it’s far tougher and lasts around two to three weeks.

The difference is that gel is cured by a UV lamp and needs to be removed in a salon using acetone. Attempt to peel gels off yourself and it’s likely you’ll peel the top layer of nail with it, leaving them feeling soft, bendy and brittle.

Here, manicurist Metta Francis talks us through how to rid your nails of gel at home without causing unnecessary damage.