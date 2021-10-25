There are a few people who can make a red lip look effortless. Those who always look like they have had a swathe of easy and immaculate glamour on their faces. We’re thinking here, of course, of Tracee Ellis Ross, Camille Rowe and Candice Brathwaite, who all nail the strong, soft and statement red lip.

For the rest of us, putting on red lipstick can often feel more like sitting a driving theory test, dodging hazardous lipstick-ruiners in new and inventive combinations. See smudges on shirt collars, coffee cups and hastily removed face masks for more evidence.