Authenticity, the act of being real, is a neatly packaged term that’s used liberally online. But, what does it even mean to be authentic in the era of filters and push notifications reminding us to ‘be real’? Sold as a different type of content to the curated, heavily filtered tropes of the early 00s, get ready with me videos straddle the space between a true reflection of our lives and the aspirational, performative content we’ve come to expect on social media.

For viewers, these videos can offer a form of escapism from reality. Louise, 25, a self-described TikTok over-consumer, shares that she avidly consumes daily routine videos to motivate herself to make changes in her own life. “As someone who works in retail, my hectic schedule doesn’t afford me a daily routine. I’m intrigued by how others lead their lives and use it as a sort of determination to be more organised.”

Many people like Louise see a morning routine as symbolic of having their life ‘together’. From stability in their mindset to adequate wealth and optimal health.

In Louise’s mind, while she knows that these videos are far from realistic, it’s what they represent that’s important to her: “These videos act as a drive to push me to be more conscious of how I’m living my life. Yes, I don’t have the time and I don’t have the bank account to afford the luxury of a glorious 12-step morning routine, but I can still implement some of the steps to make my morning routines feel less hectic.”