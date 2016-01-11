Get the season’s most covetable hairstyles with these foolproof how-to tutorials

To ensure your tools don’t go to waste, we’ve taken four of the season’s most covetable styles and devised foolproof how-tos

You’re sitting in the salon chair, watching intently as the stylist spritzes, sprays and massages all manner of substances into your hair. Following their every move you take mental notes, comforted by the ease at which they twizzle and twirl your locks into that perfectly dishevelled wave, convincing yourself that – armed with the right tools – you’ll be able to conjure up the same magic at home. So strong is the promise of good hair days to come, you find yourself heading home with a bag full of these wonder products.

So why is it that – when left to your own devices – everything you observed in that salon chair seems to have been washed down the plug hole with your shampoo? Which texture spray to use? Do you apply this smoothing cream to wet hair or post blow-dry? Were you meant to put on a five or 10 pence-sized dollop of hair oil?