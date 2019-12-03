We’ve paired this winter’s best books with the cosiest home scents

Sheree Milli, founder of feminist book club Ladies Lit Squad, pairs Molton Brown Vintage with Elderflower Candle, £42, with The Great Believers by Rebecca Makkai (£10.49, Fleet)

“When I first light the candle, the scent that wafts from the wick feel fresh and fizzy. But it soon settles into its base notes of vetiver and tonka bean, which smell wonderfully warm, comforting and familiar. The contrast between the light elderflower notes at the heart and the deep, comforting vetiver base notes reminds me of the conflicting emotions throughout Rebecca Makkai’s novel The Great Believers.

This absolute whopper of a book took me weeks to read, but I enjoyed every one of its 432 pages. It spans decades, following a group of young gay men in 1980s Chicago who are friends, lovers and living their lives to the full. Some page are filled with the joy and reverie of youth, while there are other parts that deal with the Aids epidemic. This is cleverly intertwined with the mystery of a missing girl in modern day Paris, and Makkai deftly weaves the two seemingly unconnected plot lines right through to the epic climax, much like the opposing but ultimately complimentary scents in this (very chic) candle.

With every turn of the page, you’ll grow to really care about the characters. It’s warm, touching and perfect to snuggle up with.”