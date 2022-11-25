All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From crystal tips to the perfect red manicure, we’ve rounded up the best nail art inspiration for you to try this festive season.
Party season is upon us and the winter festivities are starting to fill up our social calendars. So what better time to get creative with your nails than the next few weeks. Whether you’re a long-time salon-goer or more of a DIY nail art enthusiast, we’ve done the hard work for you and scoured our favourite nail Instagram accounts to bring to you a ton of glamorous, party season nail inspiration.
From frosted tips to the ultimate red manicure, get ready to scroll and screenshot for all the party season nail inspiration you need…
1. Crystal rain drops
Glamorous nail art doesn’t have to be bold – a gorgeous understated manicure like this chic crystal nail art is perfect for the festive season.
2. Merlot half-moons
Add a little something special to your go-to winter red by leaving the cuticles bare with a negative space half-moon.
3. Full festivities ahead
If you’re a real lover of all things festive, a Christmas manicure doesn’t get much better than this.
4. Bejewelled tortoise tones
Perfect for party season, this gorgeous green jewel-toned manicure is both autumnal and festive.
5. Celestial Christmas
With stars and shimmer, this simple manicure has everything we want for party season nails.
6. Frosty tips
If winter wonderland was a nail look, this snowflake and glitter-flecked look would be it.
7. Midnight cuticles
While skinny French manicures have been all the rage this past year, it’s the painted cuticle that’s making waves for the festive season and beyond.
8. The classic Christmas red
You can’t beat a perfect red nail for the party season. It’s glamorous, festive and seriously chic.
9. Ombre shimmer nails
Easy to DIY and seriously impressive, this shimmery nail art ombre looks gorgeous and glamorous for Christmas and beyond.
10. Black out
If shimmer, sparkles and traditional nail art aren’t your thing – why not try a super shiny black manicure. Simple, chic and sophisticated – we love.
Your go-to nail art essentials
Nails Inc Nailkale Superfood Base Coat
Keep nails strong and healthy with this award-winning vitamin-enriched base coat.
Shop Nails Inc Nailkale Superfood Base Coat at Lookfantastic, £15
Barry M Cosmetics Glitterati Nail Paint in Fashion Icon
This glittery blue-black polish is perfect for all-over colour and nail art touches.
Shop Barry M Cosmetics Glitterati Nail Paint in Fashion Icon at Superdrug, £2.99
CND SolarOil Treatment
Every nail professional we’ve ever spoken to always recommends a good cuticle oil for keeping nails in tip-top condition. This CND one is loved by pros and novices alike.
Sally Hansen Good Kind Pure Nail Varnish in Pink Cloud
A great neutral shade for creating those barely-there nail art looks, this plant based formula ticks all the boxes.
Shop Sally Hansen Good Kind Pure Nail Varnish in Pink Cloud at Lookfantastic, £8.99
Ciaté London Sun Switch Treasure Chest Nail Varnish
Perfect when worn alone or as a top coat to give any manicure that frosted, pearlescent hue.
Shop Ciaté London Sun Switch Treasure Chest Nail Varnish at Lookfantastic, £12
OPI Jewel Be Bold Collection Nail Lacquer 4-Piece Mini Cracker
This bejewelled collection of shimmery shades is gorgeous for party season and beyond.
Shop OPI Jewel Be Bold Collection Nail Lacquer 4-Piece Mini Cracker at Lookfantastic, £21.90
Seche Vite Dry Fast Top Coat
There’s no better top coat than Seche Vite. It leaves your nails with a serious mirror-like shine, plus helps with drying time – a must-try.
Cina Crystal Rhinestones
Bedazzle your nails with these crystal rhinestones. Easy-to-use – they’ll elevate any manicure for a glamorous finish.
Main image: courtesy of brands