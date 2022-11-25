party nail trends

10 glamorous party nail trends to try this festive season

From crystal tips to the perfect red manicure, we’ve rounded up the best nail art inspiration for you to try this festive season.

Party season is upon us and the winter festivities are starting to fill up our social calendars. So what better time to get creative with your nails than the next few weeks. Whether you’re a long-time salon-goer or more of a DIY nail art enthusiast, we’ve done the hard work for you and scoured our favourite nail Instagram accounts to bring to you a ton of glamorous, party season nail inspiration. 

From frosted tips to the ultimate red manicure, get ready to scroll and screenshot for all the party season nail inspiration you need…

1. Crystal rain drops

Glamorous nail art doesn’t have to be bold – a gorgeous understated manicure like this chic crystal nail art is perfect for the festive season. 

2. Merlot half-moons

Add a little something special to your go-to winter red by leaving the cuticles bare with a negative space half-moon. 

3. Full festivities ahead

If you’re a real lover of all things festive, a Christmas manicure doesn’t get much better than this. 

4. Bejewelled tortoise tones

Perfect for party season, this gorgeous green jewel-toned manicure is both autumnal and festive. 

5. Celestial Christmas

With stars and shimmer, this simple manicure has everything we want for party season nails.  

6. Frosty tips

If winter wonderland was a nail look, this snowflake and glitter-flecked look would be it. 

7. Midnight cuticles

While skinny French manicures have been all the rage this past year, it’s the painted cuticle that’s making waves for the festive season and beyond. 

8. The classic Christmas red

You can’t beat a perfect red nail for the party season. It’s glamorous, festive and seriously chic. 

9. Ombre shimmer nails

Easy to DIY and seriously impressive, this shimmery nail art ombre looks gorgeous and glamorous for Christmas and beyond. 

10. Black out

If shimmer, sparkles and traditional nail art aren’t your thing – why not try a super shiny black manicure. Simple, chic and sophisticated – we love. 

