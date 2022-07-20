glazed donut nail polishes

9 nail polish colours to recreate Hailey Bieber’s glazed donut manicure at home

Posted by for Beauty

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Recreate Hailey Bieber’s glazed donut manicure at home with these pearlescent nail polish colours.

Hailey Bieber certainly knows a thing or two when it comes to the glazed doughnut aesthetic. Having launched her highly anticipated skincare brand Rhode last month, she’s proving that the glazed doughnut sheen isn’t just for the skin with a genius nail polish hack that allows you to create a semi-glazed, nude metallic finish to nails. 

Hailey’s nail artist, and celebrity nail artist to stars such as Kendall Jenner and Sydney Sweeney, Zola Ganzorigt shared the exact products used to create Hailey’s new go-to nail look – using a clear polish to thin out a pale pink shade. While the products used were all by OPI, sadly they’re part of the OPI professional nail range which is only available to professional nail artists.

Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with a round-up of accessible nail products to help you create your own version of Hailey’s signature glazed nail look from home. 

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive a free guide to the 101 Female Authors Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Main image: Stylist

Topics

Share this article