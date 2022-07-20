All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Recreate Hailey Bieber’s glazed donut manicure at home with these pearlescent nail polish colours.
Hailey Bieber certainly knows a thing or two when it comes to the glazed doughnut aesthetic. Having launched her highly anticipated skincare brand Rhode last month, she’s proving that the glazed doughnut sheen isn’t just for the skin with a genius nail polish hack that allows you to create a semi-glazed, nude metallic finish to nails.
Hailey’s nail artist, and celebrity nail artist to stars such as Kendall Jenner and Sydney Sweeney, Zola Ganzorigt shared the exact products used to create Hailey’s new go-to nail look – using a clear polish to thin out a pale pink shade. While the products used were all by OPI, sadly they’re part of the OPI professional nail range which is only available to professional nail artists.
Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with a round-up of accessible nail products to help you create your own version of Hailey’s signature glazed nail look from home.
OPI Nature Strong Natural Vegan Nail Polish
If you’re looking for a vegan formula with the same results, OPI offers an array of polishes with the shade ‘Intentions Are Rose Gold’ being the perfect fit for this trend. The quick-drying and pigmented formula can last up to seven days.
Shop OPI Nature Strong Natural Vegan Nail Polish at LookFantastic, £11.93
J.Hannah Akoya Nail Polish
Don’t fancy mixing shades? Akoya offerers a translucent yet golden sheen. Use alone or add nail stickers on top for your own unique style.
Essie 4 Pearly White Shimmer Nail Polish
Essie has played a key role in my nail polish collection since I was a teen, so only feels fitting to include them in my list. This polish is formulated with a combination of a crystal clear solvent base and a high-quality salon-grade concentration to create a pearl-like off-white shade that is long-lasting and chip-resistant.
Shop Essie 4 Pearly White Shimmer Nail Polish at LookFantastic, £7.99
Nails Inc Plant Power Nail Polish
This glossy nail polish by Nails Inc features an easy-to-use patented brush for easy application whether on the go or at home. The shade adds a healthy-looking glow to the nails with the vegan, cruelty-free and halal-friendly formula.
Christian Louboutin Beauty Nail Colour
Treat your nails to Christian Louboutin’s calligraphy-style nail polish. The unique creamy shade will help you to achieve your best-glazed look in just two effortless swipes.
Shop Christian Louboutin Beauty Nail Colour at Cult Beauty, £45
Nails Inc What The Shell? Top Coat
The name alone was enough to pique my interest. The pearlescent colour resembles something out of The Little Mermaid with its dazzle. Try applying the top coat over an opaque nude base for an effortless shine.
Shop Nails Inc What The Shell? Top Coat at LookFantastic, £11
Nails Inc Shells Aloud What The Shell? Nail Polish
Similar to the previous top coat, this pearl-effect polish offers a light pink with a subtle shimmer for extra long wear.
Shop Nails Inc Shells Aloud What The Shell? Nail Polish at Nail Polish Direct, £6
Nailberry L’Oxygéné Nail Lacquer
A shade that takes the glazed nail trend to the next level, Nailberry has just the shade for you. Pink Sand provides a hard-to-miss high-shine that glides onto the nails.
The formula was developed with patented technology, for a unique formula that allows air and water molecules to nourish and strengthen natural nails. This is a great option for anyone wanting to give their nails a breather while still taking part in current nail trends.
& Other Stories Lumiére Dorée Nail Polish
This & Other Stories Lumiére Dorée nail polish is the perfect stand-in for the glazed nail trend. The polish is full of pigment with an intense shimmery colour pay-off that lasts for days. Whether used on natural nails for an at-home mani or taken to your next nail appointment, you’ll wish you knew about it sooner.
Shop & Other Stories Lumiére Dorée Nail Polish at Stories, £8
Main image: Stylist