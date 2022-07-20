Hailey Bieber certainly knows a thing or two when it comes to the glazed doughnut aesthetic . Having launched her highly anticipated skincare brand Rhode last month, she’s proving that the glazed doughnut sheen isn’t just for the skin with a genius nail polish hack that allows you to create a semi-glazed, nude metallic finish to nails.

Hailey’s nail artist, and celebrity nail artist to stars such as Kendall Jenner and Sydney Sweeney, Zola Ganzorigt shared the exact products used to create Hailey’s new go-to nail look – using a clear polish to thin out a pale pink shade. While the products used were all by OPI, sadly they’re part of the OPI professional nail range which is only available to professional nail artists.

Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with a round-up of accessible nail products to help you create your own version of Hailey’s signature glazed nail look from home.