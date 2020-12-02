After a turbulent year, we’re determined to make Christmas 2020 one of the most special yet – and if you’re looking for the perfect gift, Glossier’s 2020 Holiday Collection may be just the (golden) ticket.

The cult beauty brand’s Christmas offering contains five beautiful gifts that are decorated with its iconic millennial pink hue and splashes of gold. Plus, there’s a new limited-edition sweatshirt in liquorice red

Here, we run through the gifts any beauty fanatic would be happy to receive this Christmas. The hardest part is choosing just one…