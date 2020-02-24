Glossier is discontinuing one of its biggest product launches from last year

The buzz around Glossier products is unparalleled. So much so, the brand made the decision to keep its London pop-up - originally only due to run from November 2019 to February 2020 - open until the end of 2020. However, among the flurry of excitement, last year saw the brand face scrutiny for launches that weren’t sustainable.

Now, the brand has listened to concerns from its consumers. Glossier founder and CEO Emily Weiss has written a letter announcing the company’s commitment to sustainability, detailing the changes it’ll be making to become an eco-friendlier brand.