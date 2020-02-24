Glossier is discontinuing one of its biggest product launches from last year
Hanna Ibraheem
Glossier founder and CEO Emily Weiss has released a report, detailing the brand’s commitment to sustainability.
The buzz around Glossier products is unparalleled. So much so, the brand made the decision to keep its London pop-up - originally only due to run from November 2019 to February 2020 - open until the end of 2020. However, among the flurry of excitement, last year saw the brand face scrutiny for launches that weren’t sustainable.
Now, the brand has listened to concerns from its consumers. Glossier founder and CEO Emily Weiss has written a letter announcing the company’s commitment to sustainability, detailing the changes it’ll be making to become an eco-friendlier brand.
The biggest change in the report is the brand’s decision to discontinue Glitter Gelée. Launched last March as part of its sub-brand Glossier Play, Glossier received backlash from fans, who were disappointed that the sparkly eye product contained plastic glitter.
“It was clear to us that we’d made the wrong choice, so we pledged to work on reformulating this product with bio-glitter, a newer and more environmentally-friendly raw material,” writes Weiss. Glitter Gelée will be discontinued on 2 March.
In the letter, Weiss also highlights some the previous sustainability changes that Glossier has made but fans may not know about. This includes the launch of Limited Packaging, which allows customers to opt out of the pink pouch and any packaging extras that come with Glossier orders. “Since we launched this option in June of 2019, you’ve selected Limited Packaging more than *250,000* times,” she adds.
Glossier has also updated its shipping boxes to be made from 100% recycled cardboard, discontinued sticker sheets, and has begun the process of removing all unnecessary liners from its boxes. Additionally, all of the brand’s cult pink pouches can be recycled at any of its retail locations, including the London pop-up.
Finishing her letter, Weiss says, “As a company, we’re making an ongoing commitment to the environment, our customers, and our team that we will always seek to improve and innovate when it comes to our products, packaging, and operations.
“We’re not always going to nail it, or have the perfect ‘forever’ solution, but I don’t want that to stop us from making this journey something we share and, even better, inviting you to join that conversation - it’s how we’ll make the most impact.”
We can only applaud Glossier for taking ownership of previous mistakes and taking the steps to bring about actual change. Here’s to a p̶i̶n̶k̶e̶r̶ greener future for the brand…
You can read the full letter by Weiss here.
Main image: Glossier