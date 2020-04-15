Glossier hand cream: the cult brand’s latest launch comes with built-in feel-good factor
From skincare to shower essentials, perfume to make-up, few corners of our beauty regimes are yet to be Glossi-fied. And finally, our hands can get in on the action too, as Glossier announces its latest launch: hand cream, just in time for all this hand washing…
From Sky Wash to Zit Stick, Brow Flick to Future Dew, Glossier is on a roll when it comes to brilliant new launches. But its latest creation seriously couldn’t have come at a better time. Get ready for Glossier Hand Cream.
Announced last night on the brand’s Instagram channel, Glossier let fans know that the formula, which has been two years in the making no less, will finally be available to buy next week, on 23 April.
Amongst Glossier fans, the demand for a hand cream has been there for a while, but it was a slightly more pressing matter that urged Emily Weiss et al to push this new launch to market asap.
As the Instagram caption reads: “We’re grateful beyond measure for the healthcare workers on the front lines of COVID-19. Over the past month, we’ve donated thousands of Glossier balms, face mists, and moisturizers to support these teams. One of the most requested items is hand cream, something that’s been in the works at Glossier for nearly two years. We’re so excited to finally bring it into the world next Thursday, April 23.”
Between the news stories, viral selfies and the brilliant work of Beauty Banks’ Helping Hands campaign, we’re more aware than ever of the importance of products that can soothe the sores left behind from protective gear and remedy over-washed, super-dry hands. And that’s why Glossier has pledged to donate the first 10,000 units to those working in hospitals across the US.
And as for NHS workers in the UK? A brand representative tells us that while this initiative is currently limited to the US, Glossier is hoping to extend support to those working on the healthcare frontline in the UK, adding, “over the past month, they’ve been in touch with healthcare professionals and hospital teams and have donated thousands of products to NHS staff.”
Don’t stress: lots more of the hand cream will be available to buy by the general public (i.e. you and I) on glossier.com come 23 April, and according to founder Weiss, “It is EPIC”. As soon as I get my (very dry, very rough) hands on a bottle, I’ll be sure to follow up with my full review.
Images: courtesy of Glossier.