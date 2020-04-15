From Sky Wash to Zit Stick, Brow Flick to Future Dew, Glossier is on a roll when it comes to brilliant new launches. But its latest creation seriously couldn’t have come at a better time. Get ready for Glossier Hand Cream.

Announced last night on the brand’s Instagram channel, Glossier let fans know that the formula, which has been two years in the making no less, will finally be available to buy next week, on 23 April.