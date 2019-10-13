Glossier’s London pop-up is nearly here – this is what we know so far
- Lucy Partington
- Published
Prepare yourselves: cult beauty brand Glossier is making an appearance in London and this is what we know so far.
2019 has been big for Glossier. The first part of the year saw them launch a whole brand, Glossier Play, a 28-strong collection of bright and colourful make-up.
Then came Milky Oil - a bi-phase make-up remover - and Bubblewrap, a game-changing eye and lip cream. Following that was Brow Flick, the sister product to the brand’s bestselling Boy Brow, along with bigger versions of The Supers, AKA the serums that the brand launched with.
There’s also been two new flavours of the cult Balm Dotcom (mango and berry, FYI) and, as if that wasn’t quite enough, Glossier’s transition into a legitimate lifestyle brand was completed as it launched GlossiWEAR: a range of duffle bags, sliders, hair clips and hoodies.
Now, Glossier is planning to take London once again, and with 50,000 people visiting the New York flagship location every month it’s no wonder the brand want to go international.
There aren’t many details as yet, but founder Emily Weiss casually dropped the news in an interview with The Financial Times last month saying, “Glossier has two permanent stores, a number of semi-permanent pop-ups, and plans to open a London pop-up this autumn.”
The news has since been confirmed by the brand on its Twitter account.
The last time Glossier hit the UK was in November 2017 with a bricks-and-mortar store that was open for a week in London’s Marylebone.
What can we expect from the Glossier London pop-up?
In true Glossier style, details are scarce but if the last pop-up is anything to go by, we expect it to be very pink, very chic and very Instagram-friendly. Back in 2017 when the brand made it’s first appearance in London, its iconic products were on display to be played with, swatched and tested before being bought.
What is the Glossier London pop-up address?
In 2017, the pop-up took residence at 32 Portland Place, W1, so although the 2019 location is yet to be confirmed, we predict it’ll happen in either the same venue or somewhere similar.
How long will the Glossier London pop-up be open for?
2017’s was a week long, with opening hours on weekdays from 11am-8pm, Saturday 10am-8pm and Sunday 12pm-6pm. Again, this year’s is yet to be confirmed by the brand, but we’ll update you as soon as we get further details.
Here’s hoping this will be the pop-up that convinces Glossier to set-up permanent camp in the UK.
Images: Glossier