Glossier’s London pop-up is nearly here – this is what we know so far

2019 has been big for Glossier. The first part of the year saw them launch a whole brand, Glossier Play, a 28-strong collection of bright and colourful make-up.

Then came Milky Oil - a bi-phase make-up remover - and Bubblewrap, a game-changing eye and lip cream. Following that was Brow Flick, the sister product to the brand’s bestselling Boy Brow, along with bigger versions of The Supers, AKA the serums that the brand launched with.