Glossier announces it is opening a permanent store in London. Here’s everything you need to know
- Hanna Ibraheem
Following its pop-up store, Glossier has announced it’ll be opening a permanent space in London. Here are all the details we have so far.
Breaking beauty news: Glossier is opening a permanent store in London. Yep, permanent.
Last year, the brand was forced to close doors on its temporary retail location (pictured above) in Covent Garden due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the brand was taken aback by its success.
Despite only opening in November 2019 (before its closure in March 2020), Glossier London became the brand’s most successful pop-up of all time.
In just 10 short weeks, the pop-up store welcomed over 100,000 visitors and had the highest average daily sales of any of Glossier’s offline experiences. So, it makes sense that London will receive an all-new permanent store, alongside Seattle and Los Angeles.
The announcement came from Glossier founder Emily Weiss in a blog post. Speaking about all of the hard work that went into creating Glossier experiences, she said: “And then, suddenly, our world flattened. We closed all our doors on March 13, 2020 to support public health, hoping the pandemic would run its course in a matter of weeks… and then months.
“Our team turned their attention to the digital spaces where we could still connect with our customers, and slowly faced the reality that Glossier retail, a communal experience that often drew lines down the block, wouldn’t reopen until being together was safe again.”
Now, as the world begins to open up, Glossier is making plans to welcome its customers once again. Keen to visit? Here’s everything we know about Glossier’s permanent store so far.
When will the new permanent Glossier store open?
While we haven’t been given an exact date yet, Weiss announced that Glossier London will arrive in winter 2021.
In a statement, she said: “I’m excited to share that we’ll be opening three all-new, permanent stores, starting in Seattle this August, followed by Los Angeles in the fall, and London in the winter.
“This is just the beginning: we have an exciting retail roadmap to bring Glossier to many more places, including our home base of New York City, in 2022.”
Where will Glossier London be located?
We haven’t been given an exact location yet but it will be a brand new location in London, meaning it may not be in Covent Garden, like the pop-up.
But rest assured, the new space sounds like it will take on a similar aesthetic.
“Our first three stores are the culmination of everything we’ve learned from our prior offline experiences, and like these experiences, they look at each city through Glossier-coloured glasses,” says Weiss. “We’re returning to places and communities we know and love: our new home in Los Angeles isn’t far from our former location on Melrose Place.
“In Seattle, a city of forests and lakes, our store design plays with the juxtaposition of nature and technology.
“In London, we’ll be following our most successful temporary store of all time with our first-ever permanent international flagship.
“Each of these stores is designed to inspire everyone to find joy and confidence in their personal beauty style, with a customer journey centred around self-discovery and belonging. People first, products second. “
What will be available at the Glossier London store?
Based off its temporary pop-up, we’re assuming the all-new store will sell every one of Glossier’s products, from its cult Boy Brow and Skin Tint to recently launched Ultralip and Cleanser Concentrate.
We’re hoping GlossiWEAR, its clothing line, will be available to shop, too.
Watch this space for more details – and until then, start writing up your shopping list with our round up of the best Glossier products.
Main image: Glossier