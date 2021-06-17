We haven’t been given an exact location yet but it will be a brand new location in London, meaning it may not be in Covent Garden, like the pop-up.

But rest assured, the new space sounds like it will take on a similar aesthetic.

“Our first three stores are the culmination of everything we’ve learned from our prior offline experiences, and like these experiences, they look at each city through Glossier-coloured glasses,” says Weiss. “We’re returning to places and communities we know and love: our new home in Los Angeles isn’t far from our former location on Melrose Place.

“In Seattle, a city of forests and lakes, our store design plays with the juxtaposition of nature and technology.

“In London, we’ll be following our most successful temporary store of all time with our first-ever permanent international flagship.

“Each of these stores is designed to inspire everyone to find joy and confidence in their personal beauty style, with a customer journey centred around self-discovery and belonging. People first, products second. “