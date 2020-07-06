“I tried Glossier's new moisturiser to see if it could help my oily T-zone”

Glossier’s latest skincare products, Priming Moisturizer Balance, has been formulated for oily and combination skin types. But is it worth it?

Every afternoon, my nose, forehead, chin and eyelids get very shiny. Yep, with my combination skin type, I have areas of my face that get incredibly greasy. So much so, I can’t apply eyeliner without priming my eyelids first, apply lots of powder on my nostrils to keep my foundation in place and usually avoid applying any type of hydrating products on these areas in the morning, for fear of an oil slick come 1pm.

So, I was intrigued when Glossier announced it would be releasing a new moisturiser. Priming Moisturiser Balance, £23, was developed for oily and combination skin types and sits alongside the brand’s original Priming Moisturizer, £18 and Priming Moisturizer Rich, £29, (for drier skin types). As well as hydrating oily skin while helping to reduce grease and shine, Priming Moisturiser Balance has added niacinamide to improve uneven skin tone, while willow bark extract smoothens skin texture.

You may also like How to tell if you have combination skin, and the best skincare products for it

The packaging doesn’t stray from Glossier’s iconic aesthetics, making it perfect Instagram fodder, but just how good is the formula inside? I gave it a go one morning, and I was pretty impressed. When dispensed from its pink (of course) pump, the gel-cream comes out white but turned transparent the second it touched my skin. A relief, as some moisturisers can leave a slight overcast, which can result in a lot of rubbing in order to get the formula to disappear against my skin tone. The first thing I noticed was just how lightweight it feels on skin. Many products aimed at oilier skin types are overloaded with silicone or drying alcohol, but this Glossier formula (which happens to be alcohol-free) sinks into skin quickly and leaves your complexion feeling soft. I was particularly impressed with how smooth my nose felt. Sounds weird, yes, but when you’re used to it feeling so slippery all the time, it’s a big deal.

You may also like Oily skin: what causes it and how to prevent it

The gel-cream formula also managed to mattify any shine without leaving my skin looking completely flat and natural glow in my skin was still able to shine through. Even applying make-up on top is a joy. I can’t remember how many times I’ve given my moisturiser time to sink in and followed up with foundation and concealer, only for the cosmetics to roll, pill or just flat out refuse to sit correctly. As I continue to use this moisturiser, I’ve noticed that my skin’s natural oils don’t burst through come midday and the texture feels a lot smoother. It’s fair to say it’s become a staple in my morning skincare routine. Glossier, my (less oily) nose and I thank you.

You may also like Day moisturiser vs night moisturiser: is there really a difference?

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger. Enter your email address Let's go!