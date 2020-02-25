Glossier just dropped seven new long wear eyeshadows – and we're already obsessed

Skywash is a collection of seven subtle matte eye colour shades fresh from the house of Glossier.
Glossier is a brand that does things its own way. Most recently, it announced that its London pop-up store will be staying open until the end of the year due to unprecedented demand, and now, just a couple of days after founder Emily Weiss wrote a letter detailing her company’s commitment to sustainability, the brand has dropped a new collection of colour cosmetics.
Skywash – the name alone makes us love it already – is a collection of seven long-wearing eyeshadows. Inspired by the colours of southwest landscapes (in the US, not the UK, sadly) these shadows are designed to add depth to the eyes for a more grown up wash of colour.
We know what you’re thinking: blue and green don’t exactly look wearable, but because they’re so pared back, they are. Take our word for it.
“They’re best applied directly onto the lid with the applicator and then delicately blended with fingers or a soft fluffy brush,” explains Celia Burton, Glossier’s make-up artist.
With seven shades in total, here are Burton’s tips on how to wear each one to its full potential.
The golden beige; Glossier Skywash in Palm
“This is a match made in redhead heaven and will make you look like you’ve made an effort even if you haven’t. It’s best paired with a delicate pink lip – something that’s not too overpowering.”
The cocoa brown; Glossier Skywash in Echo
“Every make-up artist looks for an eyeshadow like this. Perfect for defining the eyes, or blended out it creates the easiest one-colour smoky eye. It works on darker skin as a primer, too.”
The fresh green; Glossier Skywash in Lawn
“This fresh green compliments both blonde and dark hair and really makes green or hazel eyes pop. It’s best paired with a peachy pink lip for a fun, fresh look.”
The neutral taupe; Glossier Skywash in Pebble
“The perfect shade of taupe, it works great as a primer, eyeshadow base or it can be mixed with Echo for a two-toned, subtle smokey eye.”
The cornflower blue; Glossier Skywash in Pool
“This cornflower blue is absolute heaven. Don’t be scared, wear with a nude lip line and a little bit of clear gloss for a bold look that lets your eyes do the talking.”
The burnt sienna; Glossier Skywash in Terra
“Best for a matte, terracotta look - this one really makes blue eyes pop. Pair it with a wash of warm blusher on the cheek and Glossier’s Mango balm dotcom for a monotone finish.”
The warm peach; Glossier Skywash in Valley
“This is good for everybody; it’s an extremely versatile colour for a gentle pick-me-up for the eyes – especially if you need to look more awake. Try it with a bold rouge noir lip.”
Glossier Skywash Sheer Matte Lid Tint, £15 each; available now at glossier.com
Images: Glossier
Lucy Partington
Lucy Partington is Stylist’s beauty editor. She’s obsessed with all things skincare, collecting eyeshadow palettes that she’ll probably never use, and is constantly on the hunt for the ultimate glowy foundation.