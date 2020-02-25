Glossier just dropped seven new long wear eyeshadows – and we're already obsessed

Glossier is a brand that does things its own way. Most recently, it announced that its London pop-up store will be staying open until the end of the year due to unprecedented demand, and now, just a couple of days after founder Emily Weiss wrote a letter detailing her company’s commitment to sustainability, the brand has dropped a new collection of colour cosmetics.

Skywash – the name alone makes us love it already – is a collection of seven long-wearing eyeshadows. Inspired by the colours of southwest landscapes (in the US, not the UK, sadly) these shadows are designed to add depth to the eyes for a more grown up wash of colour.