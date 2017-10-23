Everything you need to know about Glossier’s unique first perfume

Oh Glossier, you have been good to us recently.

Earlier this month the cult beauty brand started shipping to the UK for the first time, finally giving beauty fiends the chance to get their fix without travelling abroad – and now, Glossier has launched its first ever fragrance.

And in true Glossier style, it’s a scent with a difference. Named Glossier You, the eau de parfum is designed to be the “ultimate personal fragrance”.