Whether your skin has been feeling tighter during lockdown, you often find flakey patches thanks to your combination complexion, or you just have a dry skin type; glycerin is an ingredient you should add to your skincare routine.

Hailed as the key to keeping skin hydrated, it was also once named the third most popular skincare ingredient around, sitting behind water and fragrance. So what exactly does it do and how does it fit into your current routine? Here, two skincare experts explain all…