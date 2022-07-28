The viral trend doing the rounds at the moment? Using glycolic acid on your underarms to stop excessive sweating. While we all sweat (which is, of course, extremely normal and serves a very useful purpose), if the past few scorching summer weeks have had you googling how to sweat less – you’re not alone. But is glycolic acid really the way forward?

Glycolic acid – a common AHA used in skincare – works to exfoliate the top layer of skin, revealing fresh, brighter, glowing skin beneath. While this might be great for the skin on our faces, we’re not really sure how it would work on our underarms? Plus, using expensive skincare products on your armpits isn’t going to help you through a cost of living crisis. So, we spoke to three skincare experts to see if we really should be following TikTok’s advice on this one.