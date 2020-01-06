Golden Globes 2020: red lips reigned supreme at this year’s awards
- Posted by
- Lucy Partington
- Published
Here’s the proof that you can’t really go far wrong with a classic red lip.
The Golden Globes are a sure fire sign that the Christmas and New Year festivities are well and truly over – but if you ask us there’s no better way to a) kick off the year and b) kick off awards season.
The ceremony, which was held in LA last night (Sunday 5 January), was truly as spectacular as always. From Billy Porter’s custom made Alex Vinash gown, to another iconic Olivia Colman speech and Margot Robbie’s dress with actual pockets, the awards definitely didn’t disappoint.
There were some incredible make-up looks in the mix, too – but unlike previous years where creative, bold make-up has been order of the day, it seems 2020 was the year of the classic red lip. It’s a look that always make a statement, is easy to wear and yet has the ability to make it look like you’ve made a whole lot of effort.
From Zoe Kravitz’s deep ombre lips to the pillar box red shade Kirsten Dunst chose, here are the best red lipstick looks from the 2020 Golden Globes.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s curly up-do and orange-red lipstick were the perfect pairing.
Priyanka Chopra
Perfectly coiffed Hollywood waves, a burgundy lip and a pretty pastel purple dress were the dream combination for Priyanka Chopra.
Zoë Kravitz
Zoë Kravitz’s fierce pixie crop was accentuated with a deep ombre lip and beautifully glowing skin.
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman was one of the only celebrities (surprisingly) who opted to match her dress to her lips.
Kirsten Dunst
Kristen Dunst is proof that a pink dress and red lips is an eternal classic..
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington’s sleek black bob, tuxedo and chest harness wouldn’t have been complete without a pop of red on her lips.
Kat Graham
Choosing to clash colours, actress Kat Graham teamed her red lip with shimmery purple eye shadow. A combination that shouldn’t work but really, really does.
Helen Mirren
The legend that is Helen Mirren wore a more pared back shade of deep red that complemented her matching dress and diamond jewellery.
Awkwafina
Not only did Awkwafina make history as the first Asian Best Actress winner, but she also went full classic with her make-up: winged eyeliner paired with satin-finish pillar box red lip.
Images: Getty