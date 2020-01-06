There were some incredible make-up looks in the mix, too – but unlike previous years where creative, bold make-up has been order of the day, it seems 2020 was the year of the classic red lip. It’s a look that always make a statement, is easy to wear and yet has the ability to make it look like you’ve made a whole lot of effort.

From Zoe Kravitz’s deep ombre lips to the pillar box red shade Kirsten Dunst chose, here are the best red lipstick looks from the 2020 Golden Globes.