Golden Globes 2020: Scarlett Johansson's skincare prep costs just £23
- Posted by
- Lucy Partington
- Published
Scarlett Johansson’s make-up artist used affordable brand The Inkey List to prep her skin prior to this year’s Golden Globes.
This year’s Golden Globes were nothing short of spectacular.
Not only did pockets on the red carpet become officially acceptable, but actor Awkwafina made history by being the first Asian woman to win an award in her category. That’s not all, though.
Celebrities including Michelle Williams, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Tom Hanks all used their speeches as a force of good, choosing to encourage women to vote as well as highlighting the ongoing Australian bushfires and the issues surrounding the lack of female director nominations.
There was also an abundance of incredible make-up looks, with red lipstick taking centre stage – but we’ve also had an insight into Scarlett Johansson’s skincare prep, which cost less than £25.
Celebrity make-up artist Frankie Boyd is the man behind Johansson’s glowing look. First up, he prepped her clean skin using The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid, £5.99. “I’m obsessed with this product, it seamlessly melts into the skin,” he said.
Next up, he patted The Inkey List’s Caffeine Eye Cream, £8.99 to reduce any puffiness. Finally, Boyd used The Inkey List Hemp Oil Cream, £7.99 – a rich-but-lightweight moisturiser bursting with fatty acids to help inject some hydration. Any areas Boyd wanted to keep matte were then patted with a tissue to help absorb any excess moisture.
This is all the proof we need that an effective skincare routine doesn’t have to cost a fortune – and if it helped make Johansson look this good then we’re fully on board.
Main image: Getty