Golden Globes 2020: Scarlett Johansson's skincare prep costs just £23

Celebrity make-up artist Frankie Boyd is the man behind Johansson’s glowing look. First up, he prepped her clean skin using The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid, £5.99. “I’m obsessed with this product, it seamlessly melts into the skin,” he said.

Next up, he patted The Inkey List’s Caffeine Eye Cream, £8.99 to reduce any puffiness. Finally, Boyd used The Inkey List Hemp Oil Cream, £7.99 – a rich-but-lightweight moisturiser bursting with fatty acids to help inject some hydration. Any areas Boyd wanted to keep matte were then patted with a tissue to help absorb any excess moisture.

This is all the proof we need that an effective skincare routine doesn’t have to cost a fortune – and if it helped make Johansson look this good then we’re fully on board.