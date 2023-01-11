Best Golden Globes beauty looks
Beauty

Milly Alcock’s hidden chain hair piece, plus 6 more of the best beauty looks from last night’s Golden Globes

From Jenna Ortega’s Sophia Loren-inspired make-up to Milly Alcock’s secret chain hair piece, these are our standout favourites from last night’s award ceremony.

We know, we’re struggling to believe it’s awards season once again too, yet here we are again, the morning after the Golden Globes 2023 drooling over all the beautiful red carpet make-up looks.

After three years of private ceremonies, we know we’re not alone in saying how good it feels to have the awards show back IRL once again – and if this year’s turnout is anything to go by, then we’re predicting an epic few months of speeches, fashion and beauty.

Here, we’ve rounded up our favourite looks of the night – but believe us when we tell you it was hard to narrow it down. Consider this the only spring/summer hair and make-up inspiration you need…

  • Milly Alcock

    Milly Alcock’s hairstylist, Graham Nation, wrapped chains around the back of the House Of The Dragon actor’s half-up, half-down ’do (swipe the picture above to see it in all its metallic glory). Paired with chain-link earrings, the hair accessories also matched the pearl detail in her halter-neck black dress, proving that it really is the subtle details that make all the difference.

  • Rihanna

    Of course, we can’t not mention Rihanna’s surprise appearance – and of course, we never had any doubt that she would look incredible. Describing her look as Princess-Leia-meets-Hollywood-meets-Wakanda, the singer’s subtle pink matchy-matchy eyes, lips and cheeks worked perfectly with the statement hair and custom Schiaparelli gown.

  • Jenna Ortega

    In stark contrast to her usual Wednesday Addams get-up – and inspired by Sophia Loren – Jenna Ortega paired a flick-out bob with an elongated wing, dewy skin and a neutral lip. Created by the actor’s go-to make-up artist, Vincent Oquendo, it was a real showstopper.

  • Letitia Wright

    Forever the coolest, Letitia Wright wore her cropped buzz cut with a soft smoky eye and finished with a glossy lip – which was Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb Heat in Hot Cherry, £20. To prep her skin, make-up artist Grace Pae used Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream, £225, a failsafe favourite.

  • Jennifer Coolidge

    An icon in her own right, it wasn’t just Jennifer Coolidge’s speech that was a talking point. Her make-up – done by Lilly Keys – was a full Victoria Beckham Beauty affair. VB’s Satin Kajal Liner in Ash, £26, was used along the lash line and in the outer corners, while a sparkly version – in the shade Gold Lamé (£26) – was used in the inner corners. 

  • Viola Davis

    The royal blue dress paired with monochromatic blue eyeliner really is the moment, and Viola Davis couldn’t look more breathtaking. Make-up artist Sergio López-Rivera says he wanted to keep things “breezy and easygoing but sophisticated” and we reckon he’s absolutely nailed that brief. 

  • Selena Gomez

    Forever the very best muse, Selena Gomez wore a full face of Rare Beauty (naturally) – and make-up artist Hung Vanngo made a strong case for the brand’s new Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter, £28. The way the light caught the shade Mesmerize on the red carpet is making us never want to use anything else ever again. 

Want to be the first to hear about our exclusive reader competitions, offers and discounts? Sign up for the Competitions + Offers email

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Getty