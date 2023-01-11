We know, we’re struggling to believe it’s awards season once again too, yet here we are again, the morning after the Golden Globes 2023 drooling over all the beautiful red carpet make-up looks.

After three years of private ceremonies, we know we’re not alone in saying how good it feels to have the awards show back IRL once again – and if this year’s turnout is anything to go by, then we’re predicting an epic few months of speeches, fashion and beauty.

Here, we’ve rounded up our favourite looks of the night – but believe us when we tell you it was hard to narrow it down. Consider this the only spring/summer hair and make-up inspiration you need…