TikTok has taught me a lot: how to apply blush using the palm of my hand, how to use hot rollers, and why it might be best to steer clear of triple cleansing. Most recently, TikTok users are showing me what my perfect eyebrows could look like – all thanks to one clever filter.

Featuring a succession of lines outlining where the start, arch and end of the brow should be, people are using the filter to draw in their eyebrows and, more permanently, wax them into said shape. One video, showing a woman after following the guide has over 17 million views.