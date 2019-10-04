How to master gradient nails, winter’s ultimate nail trend

Unless you’ve been on a digital detox, you may have spotted a different kind of nail trend taking over your Instagram feed. While pearl embellishments and tortoiseshell paint jobs are definitely having a moment, many of us have been opting for something more understated. Enter: tonal manicures, the perfect trend for the indecisive among us.

As a nod to summer’s playful pastel and rainbow frenzy, it involves wearing different shades within the same colour family. “Tonal nails are a grown-up and minimalist way to express personal style,” says Tina Michael, founder of Shoreditch Nails, which has seen a surge in tonal requests. “It’s the perfect way to accessorise your autumnal outfits, especially as tonal dressing is such a thing right now.”