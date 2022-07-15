It’s one thing to spot a trend on Instagram, it’s another thing when you see it happening IRL. This week, in the Stylist offices, there’s been a nail colour that’s usurped all others. It’s been popping up on fingers, toes, in myriad shapes and shades but always the same – some form of green.

Call it a backlash against the magenta and fuschia tones splattered across the beauty and fashion world, because green is making a case to be the colour of the summer. Bright, muted, neon and Frenched, there seems to be no end to the ways green can make its way into your best nail life.

Sitting at the beauty desk, with my own clean-look manicure, the itch to immediately greenify my style lead me directly to Instagram. Here are the 10 aesthetic green manicures I fell in love with – fast.