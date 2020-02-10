It’s no secret that 2019 was the year where the extreme highlighter look was everywhere.

From beauty bloggers to celebrity make-up artists’ kit bags, it didn’t feel right going for drinks without anything less than a visible sign of highlighter.

With a new year comes a new glow and a new focus. As consumers, we’re becoming increasingly more knowledgeable about what we’re buying and the details of how exactly it’ll enhance our own natural beauty – and it all starts with skincare.