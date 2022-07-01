Gua sha isn’t only a way to achieve reduce water retention or ‘de-puff’; it’s an overall wellness technique.

1. It can help with energy levels

According to Ada Ooi, TCM facialist and founder of 001 Skincare, “gua sha enhances our mitochondria ability, also known as the ability to take food and turn them into energy within our cells for us to maintain well and remain functional.” It’s no wonder I felt fighting fit and full of energy.

2. It can improve feelings of sluggishness and bloat

These massages also prevent physical illness and lethargy. Ruby Speight, a massage and lymphatic drainage therapist, explained why: “A stagnated lymphatic system can result in a weakened immune system, leaving us prone to feeling run down.”

After a hectic month of deadlines and travelling (which would normally cause me to get sick), I surprisingly managed to dodge any illness – something I should perhaps owe to this technique.

3. Muscle relaxation

Relaxed muscles are another benefit of gua sha, as the scraping helps to release knots in muscle fibres by loosening the fascia. After doing multiple long-haul flights where my body was cramped into uncomfortable positions for hours, the gua sha certainly helped to ease some of this discomfort.

4. Reduces water retention and inflammation

Gua sha also drains excess fluid from the body, reducing inflammation and water retention. While I didn’t see any physical evidence of this, I definitely felt less sluggish and bloated.