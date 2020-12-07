Can gua sha scraping help to ease tension headaches?

It’s probably happened to you before. You’re going about your day-to-day business, feeling stressed and bam – you’re hit with a headache. Or maybe you’ve woken up with one and struggled to shake it off all day.

Headaches are incredibly common and, according to the NHS, most tend to go away on their own. However, there are things you can do to ease the effects. The NHS suggests drinking plenty of water, resting, trying to relax and taking either paracetamol or ibuprofen.

In Chinese medicine, it is believed that a head massage can help to reduce the intensity of a tension headache and can leave you feeling relaxed. But if you struggle to convince somebody in your household or live alone, a gua sha (a skincare tool often used for facial massage) could be a good option.