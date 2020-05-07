How do you use a gua sha tool?

“This is a super-quick exercise to wake up your face and eradicate all signs of sleep. Take a jade gua sha tool into the shower and use the water as a lubricant. Simply press-stroke gently all over your face for about a minute. Then you can repeat this technique before bed, using oil.”

“There’s really no right or wrong way, do what feels good. But practice gua sha after cleansing and before any night creams or moisturisers.”

If you do want a basic routine to follow, Brindle recommends:

1) Press the tool gently all over your neck, face and décolletage.

2) Gently press and hold the tool under each eye, then over each eye, with the lid shut.

3) Starting at the neck, press-stroke downwards to drain excess fluid into the lymph glands.

4) Angling the tool at 45 degrees in the direction that you want to work, use the rounded edge to press-stroke the forehead, the cheekbones, then the lips – about eight sweeps in each direction. Use the double curved end on your throat and jawline.