We tried Gucci’s eyelashes stuck onto eyebrows trend, and this is what happened

London Fashion Week is fast approaching, and what better way to get in the right frame of mind than recreating previous looks? SS20 gave us orange make-up, mascara-free eyelashes and fresh-faced beauty, and one of the most memorable of them all - Gucci’s fake eyelashes for eyebrows.

Some may say it’s out of the ordinary, and others may say it actually comes close to what their eyebrows look like without all of the gels, pencils and fixing agents.

The Stylist team did the hard chore of seeing whether or not the Gucci’s brow lashes went a step too far. Here’s how they got on…