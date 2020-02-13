We tried Gucci’s eyelashes stuck onto eyebrows trend, and this is what happened
- Kiran Meeda
Gucci are renown for having beautiful, eccentric looks, and SS20 was no exception.
London Fashion Week is fast approaching, and what better way to get in the right frame of mind than recreating previous looks? SS20 gave us orange make-up, mascara-free eyelashes and fresh-faced beauty, and one of the most memorable of them all - Gucci’s fake eyelashes for eyebrows.
Some may say it’s out of the ordinary, and others may say it actually comes close to what their eyebrows look like without all of the gels, pencils and fixing agents.
The Stylist team did the hard chore of seeing whether or not the Gucci’s brow lashes went a step too far. Here’s how they got on…
Shannon Peter, Stylist’s beauty director says:
“This look is just as unnerving, unsettling and out of the ordinary as we’ve come to expect from the Gucci catwalks. So quite frankly, I love it. I’ve never had the patience for false lashes, but applying them over my eyebrows was, surprisingly, a doddle. And you know what? I’m kinda into how fluffy they are. Yes, I look ridiculous, but that’s the whole point. Of course, I’ll never wear them again, but I can’t wait to see what those make-up masterminds do next.”
Lucy Partington, Stylist’s beauty editor says:
“At first glance this is weird, but look again and it’s way more normal. Sure, wearing false lashes on your eyebrows is a bizarre flex, but it’s also not a million miles away from what mine look like normally. Another pair underneath the eyes is also not unheard of – although in hindsight I should have picked a more lightweight pair. I feel like I should hate this look but I just don’t. Who’d have guessed?”
Hanna Ibraheem, Stylist’s senior beauty writer says:
“This is what we would’ve looked like if laminated eyebrows had been a thing during the Twiggy lash era. I won’t lie, I’m not even a fan of wearing false eyelashes along my actual lash line, let alone along my brows, so these were a stretch. Every time I managed to stick down one side of the lashes, the other would pop back up again and refuse to lay flat. Fiddly, feels a bit weird and sadly not for me.”
Verdict:
While this eyebrow look is unconventional to say the least, in actuality it’s a pretty good reimagining of the bushy brow. Even so, the daring, bold eyelash look didn’t feel as exciting or directional to wear. Plagued by the constant fear of an eyelash falling off and leaving you, well, weirdly browless, it’s not ideal. We’ll be sticking to natural bushy brows for now.
The products we used to recreate the look…
Beauty Pie / £26
Perfect Pocket Palette Eyeshadow
Huda Beauty / £12
Classic Lash #6
Pat McGrath / £27
Lust Gloss in Love Potion
Benefit / £7
Real Invisible Lash Glue
Images: Courtesy of brands and Republic of Photography.