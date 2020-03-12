“I’ve been using Gucci’s debut mascara for a month and I have some thoughts”
Gucci’s L’Obscur mascara caused controversy with its ad campaigns, but how good is the product itself?
It seems like Gucci has made it their mission to go against the grain when it comes to how they’re advertising and launching products.
When the brand announced it would be bringing back make-up last year, the accompanying images showcased the new lipsticks on models who had anything-but-perfect teeth. It’s no secret that lipstick has historically been advertised on the mouths of women who have plump lips and uber-straight, bright white teeth – but Gucci’s shots celebrated teeth of all kinds, including those with gaps, those that are straight-bottomed and those without lateral incisors – which, unsurprisingly, ended up being the most liked on Instagram.
If Gucci’s most recent campaign for its debut mascara launch is anything to go by, championing the imperfect is – finally – becoming the norm. This time, images showed lashes with various levels of clumping, which we all know isn’t deemed as the most appealing way to advertise a mascara. But if you think about it, it’s probably the way the majority of people wear it every single day. Me included.
The campaign imagery had me intrigued though, so as soon as we received preview samples of L’Obscur in the office I put one in my bag and it came home with me.
It’s worth noting that it can take me a few weeks to get to grips with a new mascara – usually they’re too wet, I like them to dry out a little, but Gucci’s debut is the perfect formula. It’s not overly wet, it’s not too dry, and it glides onto lashes and lengthens them nicely. It’s also easy to layer so, if you wanted, you probably could create a crazily-clumped effect.
The first time I wore it, Stylist’s beauty assistant, Kiran, asked me what mascara I had on which I would say makes it complete success. My lashes were long, they were super black, and while the formula did smudge, I don’t think I’ve ever found a single product that doesn’t leave traces under my eyes half way through the day – not even something that’s waterproof. But – importantly – it doesn’t flake at all.
I’m also a big fan of the brush. It’s plastic, not too big (I hate those really big brushes) and quite ridged, and the bristles are sort of spiky which I think helps separate the lashes as you apply it and creates a spider-like effect that I’m very much into.
In case it wasn’t obvious, I’m a big fan – and that’s coming from somebody who usually doesn’t think it’s necessary to spend much more than a tenner on mascara, but there’s an exception to every rule. Right?
Gucci L'Obscur mascara, £30
Images: Gucci / Lucy Partington