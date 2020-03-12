“I’ve been using Gucci’s debut mascara for a month and I have some thoughts”

It seems like Gucci has made it their mission to go against the grain when it comes to how they’re advertising and launching products.

When the brand announced it would be bringing back make-up last year, the accompanying images showcased the new lipsticks on models who had anything-but-perfect teeth. It’s no secret that lipstick has historically been advertised on the mouths of women who have plump lips and uber-straight, bright white teeth – but Gucci’s shots celebrated teeth of all kinds, including those with gaps, those that are straight-bottomed and those without lateral incisors – which, unsurprisingly, ended up being the most liked on Instagram.