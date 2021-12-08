I still remember the first fragrance that changed my life. Shalimar, the iconic scent created in 1889 by French perfumer Jacques Guerlain and worn by royalty, was a heady blend of bergamot, iris and vanilla. Aged 13, I wore it with casual abandon, not realising the first seeds of my beauty education were beginning to take root.

Then, as I entered adolescence, I veered towards sweeter Guerlain scents, such as Insolence and My Insolence, drawn in by the sugary blends of jasmine, honeysuckle and vanilla.

When my mum wasn’t looking I would sneak spritzes from her bottle of Mitsouko too – a spiced woody Guerlain scent combining rose, ylang-ylang, vetiver, oakmoss and warm amber. It was sophisticated and luxurious and I revelled in it alone in her bathroom.

So, when Guerlain master perfumer Thierry Wasser visited the new Guerlain pop-up store in Covent Garden recently, I was quick to jump at the chance to sit down with him and cycle through my long list of questions. What I didn’t foresee was my opinion of luxury fragrance changing entirely.